Does NASCAR have a backup plan if it rains in Mexico? Insider answers

While NASCAR has started optimizing rain tires for wet races this decade, the stock cars only run in light rain. This will be the same case in the upcoming Mexico City race, as reported by NASCAR Insider Bob Pockrass on the scene.

According to Pockrass, the teams have brought wet tires amid rainy weather at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. However, the race will be red-flagged if standing water is present at the track. NASCAR is hosting two races this weekend, namely Viva Mexico 250 (Cup Series) and The Chilango 150 (Xfinity Series).

Speaking about the stock car racing series' backup plan in case rain visits the races, the Insider wrote on X:

“Got questions about rain. They have rain tires and would race in light rain, but would stop if there is much standing water. Forecasts have been for scattered/isolated rain but can be heavy like it is as moment. Hard to tell on drainage at moment.”

Unlike racing series such as Formula 1, NASCAR doesn't invest heavily in rain tires, presumably because most races are on ovals. Wet racing on ovals also poses safety risks to drivers, considering the heavy stock cars need grip when turning while running at an average speed of about 180 mph.

With the expansion of road course races on the calendar, the series has added wet-weather tires to the mix, starting at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in 2020. It is only permitted in light rain, and the upcoming road course showdown in Mexico City isn't an exception.

The Chilango 150 will open the race weekend on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Viva Mexico 250 will follow on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET. The Mexico City race is one of the six Cup road course events scheduled this year.

NASCAR's managing director of racing communications shares rules for Mexico City race in the event of rain

Mike Forde, NASCAR's managing director of racing communications, shares the rules in case it rains in Mexico City this weekend. Compared to the complex ruling when racing on short tracks in the wet, Forde said the rain procedure at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is simple.

During the parade lap, the teams will be allowed to run on either dry or wet tires. If they wish to change to a different compound before the green flag, the race officials will allow them to do so without a penalty. Once the race starts, the teams can freely choose which tires to use, depending on their strategies.

In an episode of the Hauler Talk podcast, Mike Forde said (via NASCAR):

“Thankfully, this is a lot easier than if it was a short track [...] The short track rules are different, but with a road course, it’s pretty simple.”

“From then out (after the green flag), it is all going to be crew chief or team decisions on how they want to play that strategy. So it’s as simple as that. For pit road rules or changing tires, nothing is different. It’s like a normal race. We have competitive pit stops at road courses, and it’s a pretty straightforward process for the road course,” he added.

NASCAR during the 2024 Series Grant Park 165 (Chicago street race) - Source: Getty

The Viva Mexico 250 will mark the first time the Cup Series races in Mexico City. It will also be the first points-paying race outside the US since 1958.

