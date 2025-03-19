“Does that seem fair?”: Joey Logano unsure over NASCAR’s ‘kinda cool’ option tire subject

Joey Logano, the Team Penske star, talked about the option tire used in the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway. He saw the good things about the race but also pointed out the hindrance for the race car drivers with faster cars causing him to be unsure about the usage of the option tires going forward in NASCAR.

Logano cemented his status as one of the most accomplished drivers in NASCAR. He has won three championships (2018, 2022 and 2024). This places him among the best in history in a 10-man list, including Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon, Richard Petty, and Dale Earnhardt, to have three or more championships. Logano has amassed 36 Career Cup Series wins, ranking him in the top 30 on the all-time list.

In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Logano spoke on the option tire and called out the changes in race strategy equating it to a “chess match”.

"Having the option tire, I think it's kind of cool because it like, there's a lot of comers and goers. There's a lot of, you know, a lot of strategy, a lot to the, to the chess match, right. Of when do you put them on? Do you want to go for a stage win when you're going to pay the piper later? Like, I mean, what are you, what are you going to do? Right. Like you got to give it back at some point," the Team Penske driver said.

More importantly, he pointed out that the teams that have more speed don’t always score the most points in the race.

"But on the other hand, I look at and go, gosh, the cars that are the fastest aren't earning the most points. And does that seem fair? Right," he added.

Joey Logano gave the example of Ty Dillon of Kaulig Racing and the race the #10 ran and expanded his point further.

"Here's a great example of 10, right? The 10 went down a lap early in the race, was not a very fast car. I'm just being honest. All of a sudden they've saved tires, did the right things. Boom. They're like top three. And you're like, Whoa, like, I mean, and kudos to them for making the right calls, doing the right things to put them in that position to do that. But at the same time you had a car that really wasn't that fast taking points from a faster car," elaborated Logano.

The 2024 Cup Series champion ended it by saying he doesn’t know if he likes the option tire going forward in NASCAR.

"So I don't know. I don't know if I like it or not. I don't know," he concluded.

Driving the #22 Ford for Team Penske, Joey Logano has maintained a streak of consecutive seasons with at least one Cup Series victory since 2012.

Joey Logano looked back on the disappointing result in Las Vegas

Despite having a strong car and employing a fuel-saving strategy similar to his successful run in the fall race, Logano's pit road mishap proved too costly to overcome. He ultimately finished the race in 15th place, continuing his search for a first win of the season.

To Tobychristie.com, he said:

“Tough way to end the weekend for us, the last run was shaping up to look a lot like how last fall’s strategy played out for us, but I just made a mistake on pit road that I wish I could have back. Proud of the effort but should’ve had more to show for it.”

Approaching the pit box, Logano failed to hit his mark properly, causing his car to be misaligned. This misalignment resulted in a slower pit stop as his crew struggled to service the car effectively

