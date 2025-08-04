“Doesn’t seem like he’s bothered in the slightest by the latest controversy”: NASCAR insider reacts to Carson Hocevar’s post-Iowa IG post

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck, Carson Hocevar doesn’t seem to be bothered by the critics slamming him for his antics against Zane Smith during Sunday’s (August 3) NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway. His feelings were conveyed loud and clear through the song he chose to go with his latest Instagram post.The post includes a picture of a ticket counter that says “PLEASE Take A Number”. Well, one could say that it was a subtle jab at another journalist’s post following the race. But first, let’s look at the post itself, thanks to Gluck, who reshared it on X with the following caption:“Judging by @CarsonHocevar’s Instagram post and song choice, doesn’t seem like he’s bothered in the slightest by the latest controversy.”Hocevar’s choice of music? IDGAF by Drake, which literally translates to “I don’t give a f***.” Well, the post could have several implications, but it might also be Hocevar’s response to a tweet from renowned NASCAR journalist Toby Christie. Christie, who also happens to be the editor-in-chief at Racing America, wrote:“They’re going to start having to place a number ticket dispenser on pit road by the No. 77 car after these races. After an incident with Zane Smith today, Smith’s crew chief, Ryan Bergenty, sought out Carson Hocevar on pit road for a talk.”Zane Smith, who was on the receiving end of Hocevar’s antics, hasn’t made any direct comments about all of this. As things stand, he and Hocevar will compete next week at Watkins Glen International in what happens to be the 24th race of the season.Named Go Bowling at The Glen, the 95-lap event is scheduled for Sunday, August 10. Fans can watch the race live on the USA network or listen to its exclusive radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.NASCAR Cup Series sophomore Zane Smith blasts his spotter after getting wrecked at IowaWhen Zane Smith got hit by Carson Hocevar on Lap 229 of Sunday’s Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway, he didn’t fire shots at his Spire Motorsports rival. Well, Smith did try to wreck Hocevar shortly after, but what he said on his team’s radio was somewhat unexpected.Smith seemed more pissed at his spotter, Josh Williams, than Hocevar. As reported by Steven Taranto of CBS Sports on X, he radioed:“Gotta quit telling me how to f*****g drive these things, dude. Every time I poke middle we get f*****g wrecked.&quot;This was his second week in a row getting wrecked by a fellow NASCAR driver. Last week in Indianapolis, Smith got hit by Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell, which left him with his fourth DNF of the season. The driver sits 27th in the NASCAR Cup Series drivers' standings with 395 points.