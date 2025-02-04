“Dom wouldn’t be here without him”: Tony Stewart’s wife Leah shares an adorable photo of son with NHRA icon Don Prudhomme

Former NASCAR team owner Tony Stewart's wife recently shared an Instagram post featuring a photo of her son Dominic (nickname Dom) and NHRA legend Don Prudhomme. Leah Pruett shared a carousel of three pictures that featured the drag racing icon.

Tony Stewart's wife uploaded the first picture of Don Prudhomme sitting on a chair with her son Dom in his lap. The next one was of Leah Pruett holding Dom in her arms as the NHRA star stood next to her and admired the baby.

The last picture shows Don Prudhomme walking down the aisle with Leah Pruett at her wedding. Typically, the father of the bride walks down the aisle with the bride, but Pruett's father passed away in 2021.

Trending

The caption highlighted how the NHRA icon was the one who introduced Leah Pruett to her husband Tony Stewart, and thanked Prudhomme for coming home to meet her son. The caption read:

“Legend in the house Don "The Snake" Prudhomme stopped by to meet Dom for the first time last week. Don first introduced Tony and I over 5 years ago, so really, Dom wouldn't be here without him. #thelegend #donprudhomme #thesnake #meetsDom #theelephant”

Tony Stewart is a former stock car driver, who went on to establish his NASCAR team, Stewart Haas Racing, which was dissolved in 2024. The 53-year-old is currently the owner of Drag Racing team Tony Stewart Racing and races for the same in the NHRA.

Stewart's wife Leah Pruett is also a professional drag racer and races for her husband's team TSR. However, the two were recently blessed with a baby boy and Pruett is currently taking a break from the world of racing. She is a 12X NHRA National event champion and 2X NHRA World Champion in the NFC and FSS category.

Tony Stewart's wife Leah Pruett detailed the birth of her son amid the NHRA World Finals

Tony Stewart (right) with wife Leah Pruett during the Route 66 Nationals at Route 66 Raceway- Source: Imagn

Leah Pruett gave birth to her son Dominic on November 17, 2024, at 04:43 am. Tony Stewart was competing in the 2024 NHRA Drag Finals with November 17th being the final day of the event. The former NASCAR owner had to fly to and from between the track and the hospital to witness the birth of his son. Leah Pruett detailed the same in her Instagram post as the caption read:

“My hope was to have our baby in a time frame that Tony could be there for, (not before or after), AND for the Top Fuel team to get both runs in. Ultimately it's was God's will of how it all went down, and we couldn't be more grateful. Tony was able to fly in after Q4, as my labor really ramped up, supporting me the entire night.

“Smoke Daddy was able to fly back in time for first round of Eliminations, and we had a solid semi final finish to the race season.”

Leah Pruett has promised that she will return to the world of drag racing but suggested that a 2025 return is unlikely.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback