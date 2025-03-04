"Don't be afraid to be the first you": NASCAR racer and model Toni Breidinger shared advice she would give to her younger self

Renowned TikTok influencer David Carmi ran into NASCAR Truck Series driver Toni Breidinger and did a short interview with her. During the interview, the 25-year-old San Francisco native sent a message to her younger self.

Breidinger said that as a young girl, she often used to compare herself to other successful people. She feels that it only holds back one’s true potential to succeed in life.

“I would say my biggest advice is don't be afraid to be the first you,” Toni Breidinger told Carmi. “I feel when I was younger, I always compared myself to other people.”

Breidinger currently drives the No. 5 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage. She has previously competed in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, and ARCA Menards Series West. The year 2025 marks her first full season in the Craftsman Truck Series.

“Racing full-time with Tricon is a dream for me,” Toni Breidinger said in a statement last year after landing the deal with the Mooresville-based outfit. “It’s been a 15-year process to get here, but I’m so excited for this moment and ready to capitalize on it.”

Over the last two years, Toni Breidinger has run select races under the banner of TRICON Garage, with her best finish of 15th coming at Kansas Speedway in 2023. Last week, she finished 24th, picking up 13 playoff points on the way. The Arab-American driver is vying for her first career victory in the series.

Breidinger’s next race is scheduled for March 14 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Named Ecosave 200, the 134-lap event will start at 9 pm ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. Fans can also listen to live radio updates on the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“I kind of brought them into it”- Toni Breidinger reveals how she introduced her partners to NASCAR

Besides being a full-time driver in NASCAR’s premier series, Tony Breidinger is a successful model and a big name in the world of beauty pageantry. She has done modeling gigs for Victoria's Secret, Gap, Free People, and Rare Beauty in the past.

Breidinger has also been featured by Sports Illustrated, Flaunt, Marie Claire, Glamour, and GQ. Just recently, she appeared on the cover page of SI's Swimsuit issue.

People have often questioned Breidinger’s ability to tackle modeling and racing at the same time. But she is a living example that one can do both. As a matter of fact, she is responsible for introducing her partners to NASCAR.

“Some of my partners are involved in NASCAR and they sponsor other drivers and some of my other partners, they really don't know much about NASCAR and I kind of brought them into it," she said (via Newsweek).

Toni Breidinger currently has backing from Raising Cane’s, Celsius, and Sunoco.

