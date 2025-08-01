"Don't be an as*hole": Daniel Suarez's wife reacts to his in-car window prank with classic warning 

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez was seen pranking his wife, Julia Piquet, in one of her Instagram stories. It’s been a year since Suarez and Julia got married in Brasilia, Brazil.Suarez, driver of the No. 99 Chevy Camaro for Trackhouse Racing, is in his ninth full season driving in the NASCAR Cup Series. He is one of the drivers vying for their maiden win of the 2025 season. However, he did win the Xfinity Series race that was held in Mexico City earlier this year.Julia and Suarez were in their car as the former gaped out of the window, seemingly waiting to speak with someone. Right at that moment, Suarez rolled the windows up on purpose, pissing off his wife.“Baby f*****g stop. Don’t be an a**hole!”(Source: Julia Piquet/Instagram)Unlike Suarez, Julia hails from a family of racers. Her father, Nelson Piquet, is a three-time F1 World Champion and a Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) Hall of Fame inductee. Her brother, Nelson Piquet Jr., is also a former F1 driver and a stock car driver.“I’ve always had a strong character, which I think comes from my Dad,&quot; Julia said in an interview back in 2018, via People. &quot;It’s allowed me to never back down from what I believe in and never be afraid to give my opinion.”Daniel Suarez will not return behind the wheel of his Trackhouse Chevy next year. For now, all eyes are on this coming weekend’s race at Iowa Speedway. Scheduled for Sunday, August 3, the 350-lap event will be televised on the USA network with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.Daniel Suarez pens a heartfelt message for her wife on their first anniversaryDaniel Suarez met Julia in 2012. After several years of dating, the couple got engaged in 2022. On July 30 last year, they tied the knot in Julia’s hometown of Brasilia, Brazil.“Being able to get married in my hometown of Brasilia, where I lived for four years during high school, is very special,&quot; Julia told PEOPLE. &quot;It's a place that I love. So, it really was a no brainer.&quot;Just recently, the lovebirds celebrated a whole year of marriage. On that note, Suarez took to Instagram and posted several photos of himself and Julia from their wedding day alongside a heartfelt note.“I feel very blessed not to have just married the love of my life but truly my best friend,” Suarez wrote. “You make everyday a better one for me. Thank you hermosa Happy 1st year anniversary!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJulia commented on the post, saying:“Love you pinché hermoso 🤍🤍🤍🤍”(Source: Daniel Suarez/Instagram)Daniel Suarez is now ahead of his 23rd race of the season, the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. He will enter the race 31st in the championship standings with 351 points, one top-five and three top-10s to his name.