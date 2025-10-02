“ 'Don’t care who wins' ”: Ryan Blaney opens up on Roger Penske’s expectations when racing teammates for the top spot 

Ryan Blaney appeared in a virtual interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, where he revealed his boss, Roger Penske’s, stance on racing one’s teammates for a win. It seems like the 88-year-old automotive tycoon doesn’t care who wins as long as it’s the Penske guys.

Blaney pulled off his third win of the 2025 season on September 21 at North Hampshire Motor Speedway. His teammate and reigning Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, finished the race fourth. Speaking of his understanding with Logano, who is also a playoff driver like himself, Blaney said,

“Really the one thing Rogers has ever told us is for running 1-2 or something like that, like, I don't care who wins, doesn't matter to me which car wins as long a one of you wins. Just don't wreck each other to win the race. Like, if you're running 1-2, make sure you finish 1-2.”

Last week at Kansas, Logano finished 21st while Blaney ended up 24th. Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won the race, trailed by Denny Hamlin in P2, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, and Bubba Wallace.

Ryan Blaney is now ahead of the 32nd race of the season and the sixth race of the 2025 playoffs. Named Bank of America ROVAL 400, the 109-lap event will be televised live on USA (October 5, 3 pm ET) with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Currently, Blaney sits sixth in the driver standings with 3099 points to his name. 31 races in, the Hartford, Ohio native has amassed three wins, 13 top-fives, and 17 top-10s.

When Ryan Blaney got wrecked by Kyle Larson at Gateway

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson shoved Ryan Blaney’s Mustang at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway a few weeks ago. Both drivers were battling for fifth towards the end of Stage 2 when Larson veered to the inside of Blaney. He then slid up the track and hit Blaney.

Blaney, who was able to salvage a P4 finish, was more confused than upset. In a post-race interview, the driver said,

“I just wanted to know what I did to deserve it. He (Larson) just said he made a mistake. That's fine. Make mistakes. But like at the end of the day, I still got turned. Came from all the way up the bottom of the racetrack, hit me in he left rear. I know he most likely didn't mean to do it, but it happened anyway.”

Kyle Larson, later apologized and took it all on himself. He thought he had misjudged the corner before dropping next to Blaney’s car.

“Yeah, all on me. But wasn't intentional at all. I hope he understands that. Obviously I hurt his day where he could have gained more points,” Larson said in a statement.

Both drivers are in the hunt for their second NASCAR Cup Series championship. If Ryan Blaney wins it this year, it will mark a fourth consecutive championship sweep for Team Penske.

