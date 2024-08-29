"Don't crash, don't flip": Bubba Wallace shares his take on the recent flip incidents in NASCAR, seconds Dale Jr.'s opinion

Bubba Wallace has shared his take on the flipping nature of the Next Gen car in the last couple of races. After Corey LaJoie suffered a massive flip at Michigan, drivers like Michael McDowell and Josh Berry also suffered similar incidents.

That led to a big discussion within the NASCAR community about the flips, and the subject was also presented to Bubba Wallace.

On the Dale Jr. Download, the 23XI Racing driver was asked by Dale Earnhardt Jr. whether he, as a driver, is more concerned following the incidents in the last couple of races. Wallace responded (47:10):

"Knock on wood, I've never flipped in my career. I've gotten close, but I don't know, man. I think it has been kind of crazy. In the last two weeks, we've seen, what, four flips now? Three on the Cup side.

"But it’s just being at the wrong spot at the wrong time, being in a bad spot. You know, I thought LaJoie's was pretty wild, but man, the wind was gusting so hard. We had a massive headwind in Michigan; that plays a factor."

Wallace added that among the recent flips, the only one that perplexed him was of Corey LaJoie. As for the other ones, he said that they're incidents everyone has seen "years down the road."

"So simple enough, don't crash, don't flip. I don't have anything else to add to that," Wallace added.

Bubba Wallace is in agreement with Dale Earnhardt Jr's take on flips in NASCAR

Following the Corey LaJoie wreck at Michigan a couple of weeks ago, a fan made a remark to Dale Earnhardt regarding the safety aspect of the Next Gen cars. The fan wrote that given the severity of the LaJoie flip, which was followed by a flip in the Xfinity Series, there could be an issue.

However, Dale Earnhardt wasn't of that opinion as he wrote:

"It's been an issue for over 45 years. If you wanna go fast, you gonna have to realize the repercussions when it goes wrong."

Earnhardt referenced the take once again in his conversation with Bubba Wallace as he said that if a driver goes fast in a racecar, there's a big chance of them flipping. As the NASCAR Hall of Famer asked his guest about his take, Wallace said (47:15):

"I'm with you, right? Cars go fast; they're going to flip."

It's worth mentioning that Bubba Wallace's boss, Denny Hamlin also opined that there's nothing to be concerned about from a safety standpoint. Following the flip in the Cup race at Michigan, Hamlin vouched for the safety of the Next Gen car.

However, NASCAR reacted after Michigan, as they added a shark fin to the Cup car for Daytona, but there were two more flipping incidents. It will be interesting to see what NASCAR does next.

