DGM Racing driver Natalie Decker shares a motivational message with every motorsport fan who's going through a difficult time and harboring thoughts of giving up.

The #36 Chevrolet driver competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 and secured the P18 spot. The 26-year-old driver became the third female racer in NASCAR to dominate laps in an Xfinity Series race. From the 120-lap race, Decker's tally of laps led touched seven.

After a considerable stretch of underwhelming fortune in the Xfinity Series, Natalie Decker's season-opening run concluded on a satisfactory note. Post her race, she shared words of wisdom with motorsports journalist Toby Christie. He shared her inspiring message on X (formerly Twitter):

"When things are going wrong and you want to give up, don't give up because the last three years were really hard on me and tonight was the turnaround."

She reaffirmed:

"I just want to say to anyone who's listening, if you feel like giving up, don't because it took me three years to get back to the racetrack and I am so happy to be here."

Natalie Decker's Xfinity Series feat comes on the heels of disappointing outings since her debut

Natalie Decker has entered her third year as a NASCAR Xfinity Series driver since her debut in 2021. However, she has competed in only eight Xfinity Series races to date.

Her debut year went as promised and she got to participate in five races in 2021, but things took a turn in 2022. Even though Decker qualified for the '2022 Call 811 Before You Dig 250' race at Martinsville Speedway, she couldn't churn out a satisfactory result as her run concluded at P35. Furthermore, she failed to make her way into the '2022 Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300' at Daytona and 2022-Ag Pro 300 at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Adding to the misery, her sponsor, Diesel Beverages, failed to get NASCAR's approval on their proposed sponsorship. It meant that her year ended with just three appearances, from which she qualified for a single race.

In 2023, she drove in two races, one for Emerling-Gase Motorsports and the other for SS-Green Light Racing. She secured the P35 spot for the former team and P34 for the latter.