"Don’t know what I would do without you" - Kyle Busch shares heartfelt note for wife Samantha

Recently, on the occasion of his wife Samantha's birthday, Kyle Busch posted a heartwarming message on his social media account. As NASCAR heads towards the Enjoy Illinois 300 race at Gateway Motorsports Park on June 2, the couple celebrated Samantha's birthday a day in advance.

It was at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2007, that Busch, the two-time Cup Series champion, met Samantha for the first time. The latter was sent there by a promotional model agency while she was doing a gig for Chevrolet. They got married on December 31, 2010, after dating for almost two years and are now parents to two kids, Brexton, a 9-year-old boy, and Lennix, a two-year-old daughter.

The RCR's driver, Busch, shared a heartwarming note for his "better half" on the joyous occasion.

Trending

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful better half😍 I don’t know what I would do without you! You are simply the best, always by my side and the best momma to our kids. Love you @samanthabusch 💕😘." Busch captioned the post.

Here's a look into Samantha Busch's pre-birthday celebration based on her Instagram handle:

Kyle Busch credits his wife and kids for stirring up change in him

Kyle 'Rowdy' Busch, the #8 Chevy driver, got the nickname for a reason.Some of his fans refer to him by that nickname even now. However, Busch claimed that his 'Rowdy' ways on the racetrack have changed following the entry of his wife and kids into his life.

In a conversation with Kenny Wallace on The Kenny Conversation on Racing America, the 39-year-old Busch talked about his personal life. The former NASCAR driver, Wallace, asked the Richard Childress Racing driver if his wife Samantha had "made him a better person."

To this, the Las Vegas native replied:

"Oh yeah, a 1000%, definitely. The Rowdy nickname didn't come along because I wasn't. I did have a little bit of that before her and then obviously we dated a little bit, we've been married for 13 years now, so it's been a hot minute,"

Busch acknowledged that his two children had a great influence and helped to calm him down considerably.

"I would say the kids thing kinda changes you a little bit too as well, more so, just I was still a hothead getting in to trouble doing crazy, stupid things with Samantha, being married to Samantha but when the kids came along, I think it kinda calmed down a lot more. I feel like that's probably the biggest sense," he said.

Expand Tweet

Kyle Busch is currently above the NASCAR playoff cutoff. However, he hasn't sealed his spot, as he has yet to find his maiden win for the 2024 season. After 14 races, #8 Busch is in the P14 spot as far as the overall standings are concerned. He has managed two top-fives and five top-tens thus far.