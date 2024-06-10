“Don’t be the new Delena Harvick”; “He ran out of talent”: NASCAR fans react to Samantha Busch’s jibe at Ross Chastain post-Sonoma

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha Busch torched Ross Chastain for spinning her husband out on the last lap of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. However, the fans were left divided at Samantha's take on the Busch-Chastain fiasco.

Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain were battling for a top 5 finish back then. As the two cars drove around turn 4, the Trackhouse Racing driver pressed to the inside of Busch's Chevrolet. Although Busch gave Chastain enough space to pass, the latter locked his tires, veered to the high groove, and nudged the former in his right rear bumper.

Needless to say, Samantha wasn't happy. Suggesting that Chastain had overdriven the corner, she took to social media and said,

Trending

" "Locked up my tires” aka over drove the corner."

Expand Tweet

Several fans reacted to Samantha's post, with one saying that Kyle Busch had been "Chastained",

"He got Chastained. Chastain ran out of talent. @KyleBusch," the fan said.

Expand Tweet

Another fan urged Samantha to let Busch handle his fights and said,

"And this is different from when Kyle does it? Don’t be the new Delena Harvick. Let your husband fight his own battles."

Expand Tweet

Here are some other mixed reactions to the post put up by Samantha Busch:

"We call that Chastain’d around these parts," wrote a fan.

"Kyle ran so good there. A shame chastain couldn’t pass him clean,". another said.

"If you don't like that kind of racing, don't even watch," commented a fan.

"Let’s face it, your husband is a rolling safer barrier in that equipment," added another.

Kyle Busch fell back to a P12 finish. However, Ross Chastain took home a top 5 performance. While Busch stands 15th in the NASCAR Cup Series Driver's Standings with 380 points, Chastain sits fifth with 453 points.

Samantha Busch took home sweet memories despite an unfavorable finish for Kyle Busch at Sonoma

Currently, Kyle Busch is on a 37-race winless streak, which is the longest in his career. The last time he won a Cup race was last year on June 4, 2023. Moreover, Sunday did not turn out as expected.

However, Samantha Busch took home several memories while she was with her husband in Napa Valley, California. She posted a few photos of her trip to California on Instagram and captioned them,

"The wine was great, the memories were better!"

Napa Valley is known for producing a wide variety of premium wines ranging from Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Sauvignon Blanc to Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. According to reports, Napa Valley is known as America's most celebrated wine region.

Meanwhile, action resumes at the Iowa Corn 350 at IOWA Speedway. The 350-lap event will stream live on the USA Network and Peacock, with radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio.