"Don't shove it three wide in a place you can't run it": Ryan Blaney explains frustration with William Byron after Darlington incident

Defending Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney blasted over Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron for using up too much track and wrecking him out from the throwback weekend at the Darlington Raceway. It was the second race this season that Blaney was unable to finish.

The 30-year-old had a poor qualifying run and started the 400-mile run from 17th place. Nevertheless, the #12 Ford Mustang driver climbed the charts and finished eighth in Stage 1, collecting three points.

However, during Lap 129, a three-wide battle between Byron, Martin Truex Jr., and Ryan Blaney ensued, with the latter taking the high line, followed by Truex Jr. in the middle and Byron in the bottom line.

However, amid the space constraint, Byron's ride got loose under Truex Jr.'s #19 Toyota, and the domino effect trapped Blaney's ride.

After pitting for repairs and under caution, the defending Cup Series champion sped from Byron's left side in a bid to express his frustration over the 's move (via FOX: NASCAR on X):

The 30-year-old reflected on his shattered Darlington weekend and lashed over Byron, saying (via Bob Pockrass on X):

"He [William Byron] used up some good track there I thought he didn't have to use it. Don't shove it three wide in a place you can't run three wide, but if he wants to do that it's fine, but you're responsibility is to leave room for the top two cars [MTJ and Ryan Blaney's car]." (0.21)

William Byron gives his perspective on the wreck involving Ryan Blaney

The Goodyear 400 marked the 123rd Cup Series race hosted by the famed too-tough-to-tame oval and while, Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, and Ty Gibbs led the field, respectively, the next trio including Martin Truex Jr. (P4), Ryan Blaney (P5), and William Byron (P6) fought a three-wide battle for the lead.

However, in a bid to outperform the rivals, Byron used up some extra room, while Blaney and MTJ paid the price for it. Though the JGR driver tried to separate himself from the wreck caused by the #24 Chevy's nudge, but to no avail as Chris Buescher was charging from behind and bumped into the #19 Toyota, trapping it between the former and Blaney's #12 Ford.

Post his Darlington run, the HMS driver reflected on the double wreck he caused and said (via Bob Pockrass on X);

"I felt like I was ahead of them and the exit, it's really narrow right there, I hate if I did come up a little bit but I was surprised I was even in that spot. I felt like I would never get to the bottom of three-wide."

"I don't wanna crash especially that early in the race, so I didn't really expect that to happen but I probably could've given a little more room," Byron added.

William Byron is placed fifth in the standings while Ryan Blaney is 29 points down in eighth.