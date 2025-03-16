“Don’t tell grandad”: NASCAR fans react as Ty Gibbs flips multiple times on High Limit debut amid JGR’s policy U-turn

Fans commented as Ty Gibbs went through a scary wreck during a High Limit Racing dirt race. This is the first time that Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has allowed their drivers to participate in dirt racing, changing their policy after years of keeping drivers limited only to NASCAR.

The team kept this strict policy to ensure that their drivers were focused on NASCAR and also considering the dangers of dirt racing. The chances of a crash are much higher while racing on the dirt, which can hamper a driver's Cup Series or Xfinity Series campaign.

However, last year, the team reversed their policy, allowing their drivers to run dirt races. This was a major decision from Joe Gibbs Racing, which soon saw their drivers participating in the Tulsa shootout and other races.

Recently, Ty Gibbs was racing in the High Limit Racing, when he went through a major wreck that flipped him around the track multiple times. This was exactly the type of danger that JGR assessed when they kept their policy.

Reacting to the clip, fans jokingly mentioned that Joe Gibbs might consider re-instating their policy and stopping drivers from participating in these events. Like this comment read:

"Don't tell granddad. He might ring the bell on more partisanship," wrote an X user.

"JGR better not make CBell stop racing on dirt," a fan mentioned.

"bruh joe gibbs gonna reinstate that dirt ban now," another user wrote.

Some users also picked on Ty Gibbs's performance, considering he hasn't had a top-10 finish this season.

"Probably should have started with go-karts," a comment read.

"He’s picking up where he left off in cup," a fan wrote.

Ty Gibbs's crew chief shares positive note despite criticism

Ty Gibbs has been running for his grandfather's team since the 2023 season but hasn't won a race. Although he has had a fair share of top-10 finishes, the 22-year-old regularly finds himself under the critics' lens. His performance has been inconsistent in the first four races of the 2025 season and continues to drop to the back of the field.

Despite the criticism that he has received, his crew chief, Tyler Allen, shared an optimistic note about working with the team.

"A lot of change. Especially through these first four (races), we’re kind of feeling it. But as we get in a rhythm and everyone settles into their roles and get the roster sorted out how we need to have it, I envision it working very smoothly. But there’s hiccups along the way, as you would expect with such a new group. So that’s kind of why I’m looking forward to getting a little deeper into the season and getting into a rhythm with these guys," Allen told NASCAR.

Ty Gibbs's best finish in the season (in the first four races) was at the Daytona 500 when he managed to finish in 16th place. Rest, he has stayed out of the top 20.

