"Don't watch it": Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy warns followers against watching a "f**ked up" movie

Amy Earnhardt, wife of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., recently advised her nearly 300K Instagram followers against watching a horror film that she watched recently. Amy often shares insights into her personal life and that of her husband, providing fans with a behind-the-scenes look at their daily lives.

Dale and Amy Earnhardt’s journey as a couple began with their engagement in July 2015, leading to a New Year’s Eve wedding in 2016 at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina. They expanded their family with the birth of their daughters, Isla Rose in April 2018 and Nicole in October 2020.

Recently, Dale Jr.'s wife uploaded a story on Instagram where she urged her followers to stay away from watching the 2024 production called The Substance, which has attained international acclaim for making its viewers feel uncomfortable. After she watched the film, Amy said:

"Has anyone seen The Substance? Don't watch it, it's f**ked up, I'm gonna have nightmares."

Amy Earnhardt, a professional interior designer, began her career as a project coordinator at the private architecture and planning firm Wakefield Beasley after completing her degree. She has undertaken several design projects, including the design of her husband Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s home.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. made his Xfinity Series debut in 1996, capturing back-to-back championships in 1998 and 1999. Although he achieved 50 wins across NASCAR’s top two series, he never secured a Cup Series title, a stark contrast to his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., who was a seven-time Cup Series champion.

Now, Dale Jr. is the proud owner of multi-title-winning NASCAR team JR Motorsports. Moreover, he also co-owns the zMAX CARS Tour where he recently made an iconic return of the historic #8 Budweiser Chevrolet.

“People who do that shouldn't be trusted”: Amy and Dale Earnhardt Jr. take a jibe at Dry January practitioners

As the New Year kicks off, people worldwide set personal and professional goals, often referred to as New Year resolutions, aiming for a better and improved life.

One popular goal is Dry January, where individuals abstain from alcohol for the entire month. Reflecting on this trend and New Year’s resolutions, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife, Amy, shared her thoughts. She said (via Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media podcast):

“I do believe in like I can set a goal for myself for the year or focus on wellness, which I absolutely feel like I should do. I don't believe in dry January... Why does everybody have to do it for that long? Is everybody drinking so much they feel like they need to detoxify for 30 days? A week's good enough. I don't think people that do that should be trusted.”

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Cup Series is set to launch its regular season with the prestigious Daytona 500 on February 16th at 2:30 pm Eastern Time. Fans can catch all the action live on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM.

