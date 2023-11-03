“Don't wreck each other”: Hendrick Motorsports boss wants Kyle Larson and William Byron to race clean in Cup Series Championship Race

Teammates William Byron and Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports are set to face off against each other in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race.

Building up to the race, much of the chatter has been focused on the Hendrick Motorsports duo. The two teammates have arguably been the most consistent drivers throughout this season and the prospect of them competing against each other in the final race of the season is surely an exciting one.

Leading up to the final NASCAR Cup Series showdown, Rick Hendrick, the owner of Hendrick Motorsports, shared his thoughts on this unique scenario during an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

He acknowledged the gravity of the situation, expressing the fear that many owners dread - the prospect of their own drivers inadvertently causing each other's downfall. He stated:

"That had to be the worst scenario that any owner could ever have. It's to have two guys, that just finished where they were in the deal, in the Championship 4, and then to take each other out."

Hendrick emphasized the collaborative effort that has brought his team to this pivotal moment. He stressed that the strength of the organization lies in its unity. He highlighted that this philosophy has been a fundamental principle upheld throughout the season.

"It's like, how many times is it going to come down to the two of you? Not very often," Hendrick remarked. "But if it does, race each other clean because what got you here is the strength of the organization working together."

He went on to implore his drivers William Byron and Kyle Larson to race with integrity and respect for one another. Hendrick also reminded them of the collective effort that has propelled them to their current heights. He stated:

"We have four crew chiefs working hard together, open book to the drivers... don't blow that up. If you can beat the guy clean, go ahead and do it. But don't wreck each other because it just destroys the chemistry inside the company."

Rick Hendrick sends clear message to William Byron and Kyle Larson

The Hendrick Motorsports boss strongly advised his drivers to play fair and not wreck each other.

The message from the team owner to Kyle Larson and William Byron is clear: while competition is fierce, it should never compromise the foundation and chemistry that Hendrick Motorsports has built. He stated:

"That's our philosophy and hopefully that won't happen. But if it comes down to the two on Sunday, I just hope they do it clean."

He continued:

"If you can't win without wrecking the guy: moving in, that's okay; wrecking, that's not good."

On Sunday, Kyle Larson and William Byron will go head to head against each other and two other drivers - Christopher Bell and Ryan Blaney.