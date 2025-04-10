Donald Trump gives rare praise to Roger Penske during White House celebration of NASCAR champions

Earlier this week, Roger Penske and his team of racers, including Cup Series drivers Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney, as well as their crew chiefs Paul Wolfe and Jonathan Hassler, along with IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden and Rolex 24 winners Felipe Nasr, Nick Tandy, and Laurens Vanthoor, all visited the White House to meet President Donald Trump. At the event, the President honoured the champion racing team as well as its owner, showering them with praise for their achievements in the world of racing.

2024's NASCAR Cup Series Championship winner, Joey Logano, was being honoured at the event as recognition for his success at the end of last year's Cup season. Speaking at the event, Trump highlighted the admiration for the champions, as well as Roger Penske, and explained the purpose of the event.

“This is just a celebration of racing,” Trump said. “It’s a celebration of Roger and his great success and his life and these incredible champions who really do what very few people could do.”

“These are great champions and it’s a great sport. ... We love champions and these are the greatest champions in the world. These are the greatest champions in racing and it’s an honor to have you all," he added.

The Team Penske driver team that joined Logano and the team owner are champions in their own right. Along with the Rolex 24 winners, Ryan Blaney scored the title at the end of the 2023 Cup Series season, while Josef Newgarden is the 2024 Indy 500 winner.

Roger Penske and the reigning Cup Series champion have visited the White House in 2019 as well, when Logano scored the title win at the end of the 2018 season.

The event in Washington was also attended by NASCAR commissioner Steve Phelps and NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell.

Roger Penske extends "open invitation" to the President for the Indy 500

At the event that honoured the racing champions of Team Penske, the President spoke highly of their efforts at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as well, which is owned by Roger Penske. Following that, President Trump mentioned that he would have to try and attend the Indy 500 at the track this year, to which the team owner extended a standing invite for him to attend anytime.

"And what you've done in Indianapolis is also, with the track and everything, has been incredible."

"I'll have to get there. Maybe this year, with you," The President said.

"You have an open invitation," Penske replied.

President Trump made an appearance at the Daytona International Speedway in February of this year, during the Daytona 500 weekend, where he drove around the track in 'The Beast', which is the Presidential State Car.

