Donald Trump makes his sentiments known on Daytona 500’s “timeless tribute” to the United States of America

Donald Trump attended the Daytona 500 for the second time as President of the United States of America on Sunday, February 16. In 2020, he attended NASCAR's inaugural race as the Grand Marshall and commanded the drivers to start their engines and compete for 200 laps. Reflecting upon his second visit, Trump expressed his sentiments about 'The Great American Race.'

On Sunday, the President of the United States cheered the crowd by flying over the racetrack in Air Force One before landing at the Daytona International Airport. Trump also released a statement, claiming to be the first President to attend two Daytona 500 races.

"From the roar of the engines on the track to the echo of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ soaring through the stands, the Daytona 500 is a timeless tribute to the speed, strength, and unyielding spirit that make America great. That spirit is what will fuel America’s Golden Age, and if we harness it, the future is truly ours," Donald Trump's statement read (via FOX News).

Additionally, the 78-year-old president took laps around the iconic Daytona International Speedway in his limousine before the race kicked off. The 500-mile race was scheduled for 2:30 PM ET, and with just 11 laps into the race, rain delayed it for hours.

The US President opens up about what brought him back to the Daytona 500

Making his second appearance at one of the most prestigious crown jewel events (the Daytona 500), Donald Trump revealed why he returned after a five-year hiatus. In a pre-race conversation with FOX Sports reporter Jamie Little, the 47th United States President said (via FOX: NASCAR's X handle):

"I think it's fantastic. It's great for the country, and our country is doing well again, and we have spirit all over the world again. We brought it back, and it's been less than four weeks. So you'll see what we do, and in a little period of time, it'll only get better. But this is very exciting."

Further, Little asked Trump about his visit to the legendary racetrack with his family, followed by him taking a lap of the track in his limo, also referred to as 'The Beast.'

"I'll let you in about two minutes because they're gonna be, they're gonna be going quite quickly, I understand," Trump said.

Expand Tweet

The President concluded the interview and praised the drivers. He opined that stock car racing drivers had a "lot of guts." He stayed at the Daytona 500 for about two hours. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe began the 200-lap race from the pole position, followed by Austin Cindric and 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace in third place.

