“Dont speed on pit road”: Denny Hamlin mocks his Talladega penalty in hilarious social media post

Denny Hamlin confidently arrived at the Talladega Superspeedway with a 35-point lead above the playoff cutoff line. However, things took a turn on lap 105 when he was penalized for speeding on pit road, a mistake that stood out even more because it happened during a green flag period.

This resulted in a dual penalty: he had to do a pass-through penalty and was also put a lap down. As stage two concluded, Hamlin was in contention for the free pass, which ultimately went to Carson Hocevar.

For a brief moment, it seemed like Hamlin might leave Talladega with a less-than-ideal result. However, his fortunes changed on lap 163 when a well-timed yellow flag allowed him to get back on the lead lap, setting the stage for his impressive comeback.

Hamlin's outstanding top-5 finish becomes even more remarkable when you consider the mid-race pit road penalty that left him fighting to recover from being a lap down. But beyond his performance on the track, the American also showcased his multifaceted personality.

He recently shared a meme featuring himself, showing not only his humorous side but also earning plenty of love from his devoted fan base.

As the race came to an end, a massive crash altered its course, and Hamlin skillfully navigated through the chaos to secure the third position. Yet, off the racetrack, Hamlin's wit was on display as well.

On X (formerly Twitter), he posted a hilarious picture of himself with the caption:

"Just don’t speed on pit road.”

Expand Tweet

Denny Hamlin's strong finish has now elevated him to the third position in the Cup Series standings, putting him in a prime position to secure a spot in the next round. However, his race was not without challenges.

It was a painful experience and I am hoping for caution, and avoiding wrecks: Denny Hamlin on pit road speeding penalty

During stage 2, on lap 105, Denny Hamlin incurred a pit-road speeding penalty, marking the fourth such penalty for the 42-year-old this season. This penalty resulted in him falling a lap behind, a setback that Hamlin described as 'painful.'

Nevertheless, Denny Hamlin displayed determination, managing to regain his position on the lead lap and ultimately securing an impressive third-place finish. Reflecting on the difficulties he faced this season, Hamlin shared his thoughts with Frontstretch, saying:

"It happened at Daytona. We had a pit road penalty at Daytona, went a lap down, and I watched the rest of the race for the last 100 laps. The experience is painful, it's brutal. You're just saying every lap, 'please, please, a caution.' Fortunately, there was one, and we weren't in the wreck. That was good fortune for us."

Denny Hamlin's third-place finish at Talladega has put him in an excellent position to secure a spot in the Round of 8 in the upcoming race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.