“Doored the shit out of our car”: Eyewitness Denny Hamlin reveals Richard Childress’ intentional ‘destruction’ of JGR machine

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin shared a lighthearted anecdote about Richard Childress’ latest antics at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The automotive tycoon wrecked a JGR car while the police were busy escorting the team out of Homestead.

Childress wasn’t in the mix initially, revealed Hamlin in an episode of his Actions Detrimental podcast. But, just like the others, the 79-year-old millionaire wanted to be escorted home as well. Soon, things took an unexpected turn.

A member of Joe Gibbs Racing objected to Childress joining the escort formation. However, Childress proceeded, and they responded by pulling alongside his vehicle, leaving no space between them.

“Somebody within Joe Gibbs Racing didn't leave a gap and Richard says well, I'm joining this escort whether you guys like it or not and he forces his way in. This employee says, no, you can't just join in and so he pulled up beside him. What did Richard Childress do? He hung a left, destroyed the side of the car.” (51:15)

Denny Hamlin was also a part of the escort; his car was being driven by his friend and podcast co-host Jared Allen. As such, he witnessed Childress’ fit of rage firsthand.

“The right side of the JGR car was destroyed and Richard just stayed in the gas,” laughed Hamlin. “I mean, hung a left on him and doored the shit out of our car. I couldn't believe it.” (51:52)

I’s safe to say that Richard Childress did not leave Homestead the happiest man, given that none of his cars made the top-five or even top-10. Thanks to the No. 3 team, Austin Dillon managed to salvage a P13 finish marking RCR’s first top-15 run since Phoenix.

“The 23 team deserves a shout-out”- Denny Hamlin lauds Bubba Wallace’s performance at Homestead

Following Sunday’s (March 23) race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Denny Hamlin gave a shout-out to Bubba Wallace. Wallace drives the No. 23 entry for 23XI Racing, which Hamlin co-owns.

Wallace walked off with a respectable P3 position. As of today, the Alabama native sits seventh in the driver standings with 166 points to his name.

“The 23 team deserves a shot out as well,” Denny Hamlin said on Actions Detrimental (via Yardbarker). “Bubba’s performance throughout the day, they continue to just get better and better like we’ve been saying for the last few years. Between Charles (Denike) leading that team and Bubba, they’ve just really stepped up this year and are running great.”

2025 marks Wallace’s first year with Charles Denike as his crew chief. Denike’s last gig was calling races for the No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet with Christian Eckes in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Next up for the drivers is the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. Scheduled for Sunday, March 30, the 400-lap race will be televised on Fox Sports 1 from 3 pm ET onwards, with live radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

