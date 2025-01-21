Doting dad Denny Hamlin makes his feelings known in a heartwarming carousel post on daughter Taylor’s birthday

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin shared a heartfelt post on social media to mark his elder daughter's twelfth birthday. He posted a beautiful carousel that also included a picture from their family trip to Italy earlier last year.

Hamlin met Jordan Fish back in 2007 and two years later, the couple started dating. They have two children together, Molly Gold Hamlin and Taylor James Hamlin. The latter recently turned 12.

On the occasion of her birthday, Hamlin shared a heartfelt series of pictures on his Instagram, writing:

"Happy 12th birthday Taylor! Nearly a teenager 🤯🎂," the caption read.

Trending

Having been together for well over a decade, Hamlin and Fish are usually seen together during the race weekends. They share a long history of dating. Although they briefly split in 2021, the couple got back together soon. However, it wasn't until early 2024 that they were engaged and they're yet to be married.

Meanwhile, the couple recently announced that they would soon become parents for the third time this year.

Jordan Fish is a former cheerleader and an entrepreneur. She started her clothing line called Bambinos in August 2014 and is also the CEO of Kustom Klutch, her handbag-manufacturing business.

Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish announce their third child through on social media

Posting the pictures from Christmas back in December, Denny Hamlin and his fiance Jordan Fish announced their third pregnancy. The couple is expecting to become parents for the third time in June of this year.

In a heartfelt post shared on the celebratory day, the couple wrote:

"The more, the Merrier. Merry Christmas 🎄🎁," Hamlin mentioned.

As mentioned, they got engaged earlier last year, but there has been no follow-up announcement regarding their marriage. Having dated for a very long time now, Hamlin and Fish are expected to get married sometime soon.

Hamlin pilots the #11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs racing on the NASCAR Cup Series field. He is also the co-owner of 23XI Racing alongside NBA legend Michael Jordan. The team has fielded two cars in the series since their inception, currently driven by Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick. However, they are set to expand and add a third charter from the now defunct Stewart-Haas Racing in 2025.

Despite their joint anti-trust lawsuit with Front Row Motorsports against NASCAR which is currently ongoing (regarding the 2025 Charter Agreement), both teams were allowed their primary injunction to race as chartered teams in the upcoming season.

This also meant that they could complete their purchase of charters from SHR after the team ceased operations following the end of the 2024 season.

Riley Herbst, who drove for SHR in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, is set to pilot the #35 Toyota for 23XI Racing in the upcoming season. The addition of this third charter will benefit the team with an increased revenue potential.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback