Double Daytona 24H winner hypes Brent Crews as one of the best talents after NASCAR debut news

Max Papis was all praise for Brent Crews after the news of the latter's debut in NASCAR surfaced on the internet. Papis, who has two Daytona 24H wins under his belt, came out in support of Crews and hyped him up ahead of his Truck Series debut this year.

Crews, the young racing driver from Hickory, North Carolina, is all set to make his debut in the NASCAR Truck Series at North Wilkesboro. Crews will drive the #1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro truck for Tricon Garage.

He will join the likes of Corey Heim, Tony Breidinger, Tanney Gray and Gio Ruggiero at the Window World, the 250-lap, 156.25-mile race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. As Crews is all set to make his debut on May 17, here's how Papis hyped him up on social media.

"This is the beginning of an awakening for everyone @NASCAR … if you have not heard this name @BrentCrews11 u have not heard of one of the BEST talent I ever seen in racing. Talk to me in 3 years from now."

Papis wrote on X by quote-tweeting Brent Crews' post. Here's the post by Max Papis on the micro-blogging site:

Brent Crews is currently competing in multiple stock car racing series under part-time obligation. In addition to the Truck Series, he is also competing in the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series West for Joe Gibbs Racing.

In the ARCA and ARCA West, he drives the #18 Toyota Camry, while in the ARCA Menards Series East, he drives the #18 and #81 Toyota Camrys for JGR. Crews, who is currently a Toyota Racing Development driver, has also competed in the Trans-Am and CARS Late Model Stock Tour series earlier.

Brent Crews looks up to Cup Series drivers on his way to the top

Brent Crews, the 17-year-old driver who has been in the news lately for his impressive racecraft at such a young age, gained huge traction. Apart from the stock car racing scene, he also set foot in Sprint car races to prove his versatility.

NASCAR ARCA West Series driver Brent Crews (22) during the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 at Phoenix Raceway. - Source: Imagn

Amid his Sprint race outing at Tulsa earlier this year, Crews spoke about the Cup Series drivers he takes inspiration from. Speaking about this, he said (via NASCAR):

“Anytime I get into a dirt car, I want to be competitive,” Crews said. “If I’m not going to be competitive, then I want to find a way to be.

"You see guys like Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell that are running anything they set foot in, and that’s what separates the best from good. I’m trying to run as many races as possible, but thankfully dirt racing is something I love, so it’s a bonus."

Crews competed against Larson, Busch and Bell at the Tulsa Shootout, including the Chili Bowl. He also claimed the Golden Driller trophy for the first time by competing in the Stock Non-Wing Division of the Tulsa Shootout, which featured Larson in the A-Main category.

