“Doubters are always loudest from the outside”: Tony Stewart fires strong warning to rivals doubting them as SHR unveil new ‘brand identity’

Stewart-Haas Racing owner Tony Stewart has revealed the team's brand new logo ahead of the 2024 season.

After going through the worst season in its 15-year history, Stewart-Haas Racing was prompted to make several changes heading into 2024. With a massive overhaul to the team's driver line-up, the Tony Stewart-owned outfit is entering the upcoming season with a brand-new look.

In an official announcement on the team's X (formerly Twitter) handle, Tony Stewart revealed SHR's newest logo. While keeping the same blue and white colors, the team has moved away from the original logo to a modern-day look.

In the same video, Stewart reflected on the team's journey in NASCAR. He acknowledged the external skepticism that has surrounded SHR and issued a resolute warning to those who doubt the team's capabilities. He said:

"If there's one thing that I've learned from my career, it's that the doubters are always the loudest from the outside. I heard them when I was racing, and I hear them now with my team."

"But here's what I can confidently say," he added. "Anyone who doubts us, doesn't really know us. Because this time was founded by two renegades who do things their way."

Check out the new logo below:

Tony Stewart confident in Stewart-Haas Racing's abilities

Stewart emphasized that doubters often underestimate the essence of SHR. Despite the recent setbacks, the 52-year-old remains confident in the team's abilities. He said:

"While we're entering a new era at Stewart-Haas Racing, I wanna make one thing clear. These are the moments we continue to work for. I understand performance hasn't been where we wanted it to be. But as racers, we'll never lose the ambition to win. And the performance doesn't reflect what we stand for. "

Tony Stewart expressed unwavering belief in the racers and staff within the organization, asserting that everything needed for success is present within the team's facilities. He said:

"That vision Jean and I built in 2009, it's the same vision we have today. I know the racers we have and the people we hired. Everything we need is in this building. I can tell you, winning isn't just some smoky ambition for us. Our edge, our desire, our relentless ways, remain the same."

He stated:

"We aren't here to entertain, we're not here for the hype, we don't have to prove our racing. We're here to elevate racing, and to win, because we are a bunch of racers."

With Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola's departure, Tony Stewart's team is entering the upcoming Cup Series season with a revamped squad. It remains to be seen if these changes harbor desirable results for the team after a disappointing season where they failed to register a single win.