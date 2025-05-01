Doug Yates suggests “900 horsepower engines” to regain NASCAR’s faded glory

NASCAR engine builder Doug Yates recently discussed the difficulties of balancing higher horsepower engines and their associated costs. Yates suggested that while increasing horsepower could potentially improve short-track racing in the Cup Series, switching to 900 hp engines would significantly drive up costs.

Ad

The short-track racing product has been lackluster in the Next Gen era, with NASCAR experimenting with different tire compounds and aero packages to facilitate overtaking. However, the governing body has not modified the engines, citing the significant costs and durability concerns associated with increasing horsepower.

Doug Yates, CEO of Roush Yates Engines, suggested that increasing the output of the Gen-7 car from 670 hp to 750 hp wouldn’t be an issue for engine builders. However, he noted that shifting to 900 hp engines, which were last used a decade ago, would be a challenging and costly endeavor that would also reduce engine longevity.

Ad

Trending

"If we were to increase the power from 670 hp to about 750 hp, that probably wouldn't be much of a change for us today. But to go back to those 900 horsepower engines, that would be quite the project and it would definitely decrease the life of the engines," he said on SiriusXM Radio.

Yates said that John Probst, Senior VP of Racing Development at NASCAR, has a tough job addressing the deficiencies of the short track package. He suggested that if Probst and his team decide to significantly increase horsepower, they have to consider the costs associated with it.

Ad

"John Probst and his team have a tough job because we want to continue to make the racing better, specifically the short track racing. They want to be open-minded about those things but the balance is being open-minded and not driving the cost back to where it was before," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Yates reflected on the time when teams used separate engines for practice, qualifying and races. He said that during that period, engine costs could add up to $4.5 million per car. He also mentioned that those engines were not durable, while reaching dangerous speeds at certain tracks.

Doug Yates reacts to milestone victory in NASCAR Cup Series

Roush Yates Engines celebrated its 200th points victory in the NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega Superspeedway last weekend. Team Penske driver Austin Cindric edged RFK Racing’s Ryan Preece at the checkered flag to deliver the milestone win for the legendary engine manufacturer.

Ad

Doug Yates honored the founders of the organization, Robert Yates and Jack Roush, former NASCAR team owners who partnered with Ford to form Roush Yates engines in 2004. Yates said (via SpeedwayMedia.com):

"This is a historic moment for Roush Yates Engines. Reaching 200 wins in the Cup Series is a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team, our partners at Ford Performance, and the incredible drivers and teams we power. It’s also an opportunity to honor the incredible legacy of two NASCAR Hall of Fame engine builders and team owners, Jack Roush and Robert Yates —two pioneers and visionaries who joined forces to create something truly special in motorsports."

Matt Kenseth clinched the first Cup Series victory for Roush Yates Engines in 2004, with Joey Logano securing the 100th win in 2016. Austin Cindric has now added to the legacy of the iconic organization by delivering its 200th victory. The company currently supplies engines to 17 Ford teams in NASCAR.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dheeraj Angadi Dheeraj is an F1 and NASCAR journalist, and has already garnered over 4 million reads during his short stint for Sportskeeda. He is steadfast in being thorough in research, combing through social media for the latest developments and fan sentiments, and specializes in writing reader-friendly content.



He is a fan of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and roots for Kyle Larson in NASCAR. Dheeraj, who is a fan of McLaren among F1 constructors, would like to see the Buddh International Circuit return to the calendar.



In his free time, Dheeraj enjoys expanding his sports knowledge by watching and following football and basketball. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.