"Dressing like an old man": SHR driver Chase Briscoe's son Brooks steals the show in his school's 100th day outfit

Brooks Briscoe, the son of NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe, garnered attention for his outfit for the 100th day of school tradition. Brooks opted for a distinctive attire, dressing like an elderly man.

Chase Briscoe shared his wife Marissa Briscoe's story of their son Brooks donning an old man's attire. She captioned the story on Instagram:

"Dressing like an old man on 100th day of school."

Marissa Briscoe's Instagram story.

Chase Briscoe drives the No. 14 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Stewart-Haas Racing and runs Chase Briscoe Racing, a sprint car team in the World of Outlaws circuit.

Briscoe has achieved notable success in motorsports, including winning the 2016 ARCA Racing Series Championship. In 2017, he won both Rookie of the Year and Most Popular Driver honors in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Transitioning to the Xfinity Series, Briscoe claimed the Rookie of the Year accolade in 2019. He was also crowned Rookie of the Year in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021. Briscoe's first Cup Series win came at the 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500 in Phoenix.

Chase Briscoe expresses excitement over Bobby Hillin Jr.'s appearance on the Dale Jr. Download podcast

Chase Briscoe's family has a long history in racing. His father, Kevin, is a former sprint race champion and Truck Series competitor. His grandfather, Richard, was a well-known car owner.

On Wednesday, March 27, Briscoe shared Dirty Mo Media's tweet on X (formerly Twitter), announcing Bobby Hillin Jr.'s appearance on the Dale Jr. Download podcast. Briscoe expressed his excitement at the news, reminiscing about his father's past as Hillin's tire guy and their subsequent friendship and mentorship.

Briscoe wrote:

"So pumped for this one. My dad was Bobby’s tire guy back in the day and has became a great friend and mentor over the years."

Expand Tweet

Robert "Bobby" Keith Hillin Jr. was a former American stock car racing driver. He competed in 334 races over 17 years in the NASCAR Cup Series and won the 1986 Talladega 500, becoming the youngest driver to win a Winston Cup Series event at the time.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Hillin competed in 115 races, securing 2 wins and 25 top-ten finishes.