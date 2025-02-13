Drivers who are locked-in for the iconic Daytona 500 race feat. Martin Truex Jr.

Daytona 500 lineup spots are locked in for Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Martin Truex Jr., Jimmie Johnson, and Helio Castroneves. Briscoe and Cindric locked in the front row through single-car qualifying, while Truex and Johnson were the fastest open-car drivers. Castroneves earned his place through NASCAR’s new Open Exemption Provisional (OEP) rule.

The qualifying has a single-timed lap for each driver. The two fastest take the front row, while the rest are split into two 60-lap Duel races that decide the starting order. The 36 chartered cars are guaranteed entry, while the four fastest open cars - two from qualifying and two from the Duels - fill the remaining spots.

For 2025, NASCAR introduced a 41st provisional entry for a world-class driver if needed. Castroneves, a four-time Indy 500 winner, has been given this provisional. If he qualifies through normal methods, the field remains at 40 cars; otherwise, he will be added as the 41st driver.

Chase Briscoe (19) celebrates with team owner Joe Gibbs after winning the pole during qualifying for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn

Chase Briscoe won the pole for the Daytona 500 with a lap time of 49.249 seconds, making it his first Daytona 500 pole and the first-ever for Toyota. Briscoe is making his debut with Joe Gibbs Racing this season.

Austin Cindric talks with the press on the red carpet during NASCAR media day on Wednesday, Feb.12, 2025 - Source: Imagn

Austin Cindric took the second position, joining Briscoe on the front row. The Team Penske driver, who won the Daytona 500 in 2022, posted the second-fastest lap in qualifying. As a result, both Briscoe and Cindric are guaranteed their spots regardless of their performance in the upcoming Duel races.

Martin Truex Jr. talks with the press on the red carpet during NASCAR media day on Wednesday, Feb.12, 2025- Source: Imagn

Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson were the two fastest drivers among the non-chartered, open-car entries. Truex posted a speed of 181.302 mph, while Johnson followed with 180.785 mph.

Since only two open entries automatically qualify through speed, these former Cup Series champions confirmed their places in the Daytona 500 field without having to rely on the Duel races.

Helio Castroneves talks with reporters, Wednesday, February 12, 202,5 during Media Day for the Daytona 500 - Source: Imagn

Helio Castroneves, driving for Trackhouse Racing, initially finished 39th in qualifying, which put his entry at risk. However, thanks to NASCAR’s newly introduced Open Exemption Provisional (OEP) rule, he has secured a spot in the Daytona 500.

The OEP rule allows NASCAR to grant a starting berth to a select open entry if the field exceeds 40 cars, considering factors such as the driver’s experience and accomplishments. Castroneves, a four-time Indianapolis 500 winner, met the criteria and was approved under this rule. His entry is eligible to compete for the win but will not receive championship points or prize money.

Daytona 500 contender Martin Truex Jr. returns to No. 56 in honor of his father

For the 2025 Daytona 500, Martin Truex Jr. is driving the No. 56 Toyota for Tricon Garage, a tribute to his late father, Martin Truex Sr. The No. 56, previously used by Truex Sr. in the 1990s, was also the number Truex Jr. drove for Michael Waltrip Racing from 2010 to 2013.

When asked about the importance of the number, Truex Jr. told Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports (via On3.com):

“I don’t know about harder but probably means more, probably hits home for me and what it means to us and our family. A lot of people are going to be excited to see it out there.”

Truex Jr. also reflected on his father’s impact on his career and added:

“Everything I’ve learned was from him. He was my hero growing up and still is. He even made a lot of things happen for me. Taught me a lot of things with racing and really the opportunity to get here and be able to do what I accomplished is all because of him and his sacrifices. Hopefully, we’ll go win this thing for him on Sunday.”

Truex retired from full-time racing after the 2024 season but has built a Hall of Fame-worthy career, winning the Cup Series championship once and the regular-season title twice. He was also named one of NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers. However, he has yet to win the Daytona 500, with his best finish being second place in 2016.

“So far, it’s been fun,” Truex said about his Daytona 500 experience this week. “We’ve got a nice cast of characters on our car that have been around a long time. Bunch of really good guys. Got [crew chief] Cole [Pearn] to come back down to do it, so it’s been a lot of fun and hopefully we can have a good night tonight and a good night tomorrow night and have some fun on Sunday.”

For the Daytona 500, Martine Truex Jr. will drive the No. 56 Toyota with Tricon Garage. He retired from racing full-time last year.

