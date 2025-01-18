"Dudes day": Daniel Hemric shares adorable glimpse of son Ruston in latest IG update 

NASCAR driver Daniel Hemric took to his social media earlier this week to share some cute pictures of his son, Ruston, in the garage. Hemric shared photos of his youngest child to his Instagram that featured him in his dad's Truck Series vehicle and playing with the tyres on the shop floor.

Hemric, who completed his second Cup Series season this past year, shared the images to his 41.1K followers, adding the caption:

"Dudes day"

Two-year-old Ruston Monroe Hemric is Daniel and his wife, former stock car racing driver Kenzie Ruston's second child. They had their first child, Rhen Haven Hemric in 2020, three years after the couple got married.

Daniel Hemric makes his return to the Craftsman Truck Series this year driving the #19 truck, which Ruston is seated in above, for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing. This will be Hemric's first season in the Truck Series since his two-season full-time run in the sport driving for NTS Motorsports in 2015 and Brad Keselowski Racing in 2016 with whom he had a highest points standings finish of 6th place. During the two years he raced in the Trucks Series, Hemric has scored a total of 15 Top 5s and 30 Top 10s.

Speaking about his move to the MHR, he said (via NASCAR):

“This is a great opportunity for me to compete for wins and chase another championship. Thanks to Bill McAnally, Bill Hilgemann, NAPA, Chevrolet and everyone involved for the opportunity. It’s a big milestone season to be a part of with NAPA’s 100th anniversary and the 35th year of Bill’s partnership with them. We’re going to do everything we can to get the NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet in Victory Lane and be in contention for a championship.”

Since his time racing with trucks, Hemric has competed for five full seasons in the Xfinity Series from 2017-2018 and 2021-2023, taking home his, so far, only championship in 2021 for the single season he drove for Joe Gibbs Racing. In the Cup Series, he has driven full-time seasons in 2019 for Richard Childress Racing and in 2024 for Kaulig Racing, scoring one Top 5 finish and seven Top 10 finishes.

Daniel Hemric finished his last Cup Series season at 29th place in the standings.

Daniel Hemric shares how he's preparing for the new season

The new #19 driver took to his instagram earlier this week to share how he's preparing for the season that starts next month. Hemric shared a short video of him balancing on a board while juggling at his gym.

The returning Truck Series driver shared the video to his social media adding the caption:

Daniel Hemric's first race with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing will be at the Daytona International Speedway on February 14th.

