Samantha Busch recently wished her husband Kyle Busch, a driver for Richard Childress Racing a happy birthday on Instagram who turned 39.

Two-time Cup Series Champion Busch met Samatha in 2007 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway where she was sent by her promotional model agency for Chevrolet, this was her first time at the racetrack. The couple tied the knot on Dec. 31, 2010, after dating for almost two years.

On May 2, the Las Vegas native Busch turned 39 and his wife Samantha shared a heartfelt message on her social media handle. With a series of pictures of the couple, Samantha captioned the post by saying:

"Happy birthday to my love, best friend, and the person I adore 🥰 Each year gets sweeter with you. The kids and I wish you the best year yet! Cheers to 39 🥂"

Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha are parents to two children. Brexton Locke Busch, their first son was born on May 18th, 2015, and on May 10th, 2022, Lennix Ley Busch, their daughter was born.

Kyle Busch credits his wife for his composed demeanor

The No. 8 driver for Richard Childress Racing Kyle Busch, was also nicknamed 'Rowdy Busch' for a reason. Although this name given to him by the NASCAR community has subdued.

In a recent conversation with former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace, Busch claimed that his wife Samantha and their children have played a major role in making him a mellowed person.

On the episode of The Kenny Conversation podcast, Wallace asked Busch if Samantha had made him a better person. Busch replied:

"Oh yeah, a 1000%, definitely. The Rowdy nickname didn't come along because I wasn't. I did have a little bit of that before her and then obviously we dated a little bit, we've been married for 13 years now, so it's been a hot minute." (0:04)

Busch also emphasized more on the major factor that helped him change into a better person was when the children came into his life.

"I would say the kids thing kinda changes you a little bit too as well, more so, just I was still a hothead getting into trouble doing crazy, stupid things with Samantha, being married to Samantha but when the kids came along, I think it kinda calmed down a lot more. I feel like that's probably the biggest sense." (0:23)

Expand Tweet