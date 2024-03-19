EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas

The 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is set to take place on Sunday, Mar. 24, 2024, at the Circuit of the Americas.

The first road course race of the season will be telecast on FOX and PRN at 3:30 pm ET. Sunday’s race will be the sixth of the 2024 NASCAR season in Austin, Texas, and will see the Next Gen car in action for the third time since its debut.

The 3.426-mile-long road course of Circuit of the Americas features 20 turns and over 130 feet of elevation changes throughout the course, with each corner designed to resemble sections of famous tracks around the world.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix was first run in 2021 as the Texas Grand Prix, with Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott as the event’s first winner.

The 39 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete for 68 laps in a 231-mile race. The Cup Series weekend will begin with a practice and qualifying session on Saturday (Mar. 23) and conclude with the main race on Sunday.

Circuit of the Americas will host the 2024 season’s sixth event of the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series, and fifth for the Truck Series in three days.

Tyler Reddick and 23XI Racing entered as the defending winners of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix this weekend after securing a thrilling victory in last year's event. The #45 Toyota driver will look to win back-to-back titles on Sunday.

Full weekend schedule for the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying and race schedule for the road course event at Circuit of the Americas:

Friday, March 22, 2024

3:30 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series practice

4 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying

5:30 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

6 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday, March 23, 2024

10 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

11:30 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET: XPEL 225

5 pm ET: Focused Health 250

Sunday, March 24, 2024

3:30 pm ET: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Catch the adrenaline-fuelled NASCAR weekend at Circuit of the Americas from Mar. 22 to 24.