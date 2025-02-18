Eerie similarities including Jeff Gordon, Earnhardts, and more come to light between 2025 and 2005 Daytona 500

Former NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon's No. 24 car winning the 2025 Daytona 500 was just one of many similarities to the 'Great American Race' in 2005. NASCAR shared the four parallels between the two races, two decades apart, on X.

Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron won the NASCAR Cup Series season-opening race last Sunday, February 16. The 27-year-old was in ninth place as the final lap began but a multi-car crash took out the front pack and Byron took the lead. He claimed his second Daytona 500 win in two years by just 0.113 seconds.

Another familiar result was for Legacy Motor Club's Jimmie Johnson, who finished in the top five in both races. Johnson, who retired from full-time racing in 2020, finished third this year and was placed 5th in 2005.

Earnhardt-owned cars also showed up in the top 10 in both races. In 2005, Dale Earnhardt Jr. driving for his father's team Dale Earnhardt, Inc. finished third. Meanwhile, Justin Allgaier made Earnhardt Jr.'s team, JR Motorsports' debut in the Cup Series this year and finished in ninth place.

Finally, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch's finishing positions were flipped in the 2025 Daytona 500. Truex Jr., who finished 38th in 2025 was placed at 34th in 2005. Whereas, Busch had a 34th-place finish in 2025 and 38th in 2005.

"I'm a part of it, so I'm happy" - Jeff Gordon on William Byron becoming the youngest multi-Daytona 500 winner

Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon raced in the No. 24 Chevy for his entire 25-year NASCAR Cup Series career. He won four championships and had the most wins in the modern era at 93. Chase Elliott took over the car for two seasons after his retirement in 2015.

William Byron, who has driven the No. 24 since his debut in 2018, became the youngest driver to win the Daytona 500 multiple times last week. He broke Gordon's 1999 record and claimed the win about four months younger at 27 years, two months and 18 days old.

"I hope he breaks them all. I'm in full support of that," Jeff Gordon said (via hendrickmotorsports.com). Well, emotionally, because I’m a part of it, so I’m happy."

"I love to see the 24 team continue to have success, and Hendrick Motorsports in general. But I think it's more special because I've gotten to know William and he's just a good guy, and this is a dream come true for him. It's been a pretty fast rise to get here, but it hasn't come without a lot of hard work. And he puts in the work, and there's nobody more appreciative of it," he added.

William Byron needs to add 79 more Cup wins to his 14 so far to tie Jeff Gordon's record.

