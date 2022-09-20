"Eff-it, I’m done" - Kevin Harvick reasons his increased Twitter activity

Kevin Harvick is one of the few drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series who is from a generation known for not being the most tech-savvy and social media-friendly. The 46-year-old veteran of the sport has proven his mettle behind the wheel of a stock car multiple times, however, is slated to add one more achievement to his current campaign.

"Happy Harvick," as he's often called, is known to be one of the most straightforward and outspoken individuals in the sport today. The introduction of the Next Gen car in 2022 saw the Stewart-Haas racing driver speak up due to safety concerns the car has brought to the table, along with the cost of repairing them, which has gone up significantly. Harvick's #4 Busch Light Ford Mustang catching fire at Darlington Raceway did not help matters either.

Along with breaking his 65-race-long winless streak in the highest echelon of stock car racing, Kevin Harvick also broke the internet in 2022 by finally giving up on the temptation of Twitter. He has been seen actively posting and replying on the platform in recent times. When asked about what made that change happen, Harvick said:

“I just got tired of not sharing it, I got tired of hearing everybody else’s (opinions). I was just fed up with it, honestly. I’ve always been so outspoken and honest with people, I finally just said, ‘Eff-it, I’m done.’”

“I was just fed up with it. I was just outspoken with other people so I said ‘f it, I’m done."



Kevin Harvick onboard with NASCAR visiting North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023

Stewart-Haas Racing driver and NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick has been making waves in the sport since the 46-year-old's decision to finally dip into the world of social media with all the activity seen by him on Twitter. Harvick, who has been vocal about the problems the sport needs to address in 2022, has acknowledged how social media platforms are key to voicing one's opinion in the modern day and age, and now does so himself.

The 2023 season calendar announcement saw Harvick react to one of the new old tracks added to next year's campaign, as he reacted to it, writing:

“Great week for the sport! No more fires and a bad ass All Star race location! Now lets be aggressive and get to work on fixing the front, rear, and side impacts for the drivers safety.”

Watch Kevin Harvick compete next weekend at Texas Motor Speedway in the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

