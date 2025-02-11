"Emmy nomination in the bag": Jenna Petty comments on hilarious Valentine reel featuring Marissa and Todd Gilliland

Jenna Petty, Harrison Burton's fiancée, shared her thoughts on Front Row Motorsports' Valentine reel featuring Todd Gilliland and his wife Marissa. Petty playfully teased the couple and said they deserved an Emmy nomination.

Born in March 2002, Jenna Petty is a competitive dancer from North Carolina who got engaged to Burton last year. Although her last name is Petty, she is not related to seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Richard Petty.

In an Instagram post by Front Row Motorsports, Petty made her feelings known about Marissa and Todd Gilliland's short film for Valentine's with Grillo's Pickles.

"Emmy nomination in the bag," Petty wrote.

Trending

Jenna Petty's comment on Front Row Motorsports' Valentine reel - Source: @jennapetty_ via @team_frm on Instagram

"When in doubt, pickles. @toddgilliland [Todd Gilliland] races to save Valentine’s Day for @marissagilliland [Marissa Gilliland]," the team wrote.

Grillo's Pickle is one of the sponsors for Todd Gilliland. The brand will primarily sponsor the No. 34 Ford Mustang in three races this year, including Pocono Raceway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and Chicago Street Race.

Gilliland will run with Love's Travel Stops as the title sponsor in most of the races on the 2025 calendar. He will compete alongside new teammates Noah Gragson and Zane Smith following Michael McDowell's departure.

As for Jenna Petty's fiancé, Harrison Burton will drive the No. 25 Ford for AM Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He replaces Hailee Deegan, who is bound for open-wheel racing in the Indy NXT Series.

Harrison Burton celebrating the Coke Zero Sugar victory with Jenna Petty - Source: Imagn

Burton joined AM Racing following a three-year stint with Wood Brothers Racing. He notably finished first in the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona to secure his maiden win and the team's 100th victory in the premier series.

Jenna Petty revealed Todd Gilliland is Harrison Burton's best man for their wedding

Last month, Jenna Petty took to Instagram to ask her followers about any wedding questions they might have had. When asked about Harrison Burton's best man, Petty replied Todd Gilliland, accompanied by a photo of the two buddies by the beach.

She wrote (via Instagram):

"The one and only @toddgilliland_."

Jenna Petty's Instagram story - Source: @jennapetty_ on IG

Fans were also curious whether every NASCAR driver would witness their big day. Petty said a few were invited considering their wedding will be small.

"To answer, a few. Our wedding will be small but there will be a good bit!" Petty wrote.

Jenna Petty's Instagram story - Source: @jennapetty_ on IG

Burton and Petty plan to marry in the first week of October, which coincides with the Drive for the Cure 250 in their hometown of North Carolina. They will celebrate a relationship of about eight years.

The 2025 Xfinity Series season will kick off this Saturday at the Daytona International Speedway. The event marks Burton's return to the second-tier series after driving the No. 20 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"