"Engagement farming?": NASCAR fans troll Xfinity's shoutout to Taylor Swift on Tortured Poets Department album

The NASCAR Xfinity Series recently reacted to Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department on social media, congratulating her with a picture from 2006 when she sang the national anthem at Phoenix International Raceway.

Taylor Swift recently released her eleventh studio album and it has gained quite a lot of traction all over social media. Even Xfinity Series congratulated her through their official X account. They posted a picture from the 2006 Checker Auto Parts 500, where she sang the national anthem. Swift, who was just 17 at the time, had released her first album, Taylor Swift, around the same time.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Some fans called out Xfinity Series for their supposed "engagement farming," something which X CEO Elon Musk recently warned the users about.

"engagement farming 😭😭😭," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Crying 🤣," another user mentioned.

Expand Tweet

"HAHAHA TAYLOR X NASCAR WHO WOULD HAVE THOUGHT," a user wrote.

Expand Tweet

"COOK," another commented.

Expand Tweet

After Swift revealed on her social media platforms the album was a secret double feature, Xfinity Series reacted to that too.

Expand Tweet

Kevin Harvick won the 2006 Cup Series race (then called the Nextel Cup Series) at Phoenix International Raceway, where Taylor Swift was present. Following him up were Jimmie Johnson and Denny Hamlin in second and third place.

The race on the track was won by Christopher Bell this year, who currently stands 10th in the championship with one race win and two stage wins.

NASCAR suspends multiple crew members after race in Texas

NASCAR authorities took strict actions against the crew members of multiple drivers after the race at Texas Motor Speedway last Sunday (April 14). Two members of Kyle Larson's crew, Calvin Teague and Brandon Johnson, were suspended for two races. This was after the #4 Chevrolet's wheel came loose in the later stages of the race. Fortunately, it happened under caution.

Following similar safety considerations, a member from RFK Racing's crew was also suspended (use of an unapproved protective glove). A member each from Joe Gibbs Racing, Richard Childress Racing and JR Motorsports were suspended for using unapproved helmets. They will be allowed to work after the weekend at Talladega.

While these decisions were strict, they also show NASCAR's growing concern for safety. Furthermore, another one of RCR's pit crew members has been permanently suspended for substance abuse.

Other than the Cup Series, suspensions were also made in the Xfinity Series and the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. JR Motorsports' Brandon Harder was suspended for Talladega, and crew chief (Truck Series) Chris Carrier was also suspended for improper installations in the #75 truck.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback