"Enough was enough" - Grant Enfinger hopeful of NASCAR Truck Series drivers 'getting their act together' at Daytona this season

NASCAR veteran Grant Enfinger hopes for the Truck Series drivers to 'get their act together' in the upcoming Daytona race.

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship finale race in Phoenix concluded chaotically. While Ben Rhodes edged Grant Enfinger to win his second Truck Series title, two other Championship 4 drivers, Corey Heim and the Cup Series-bound Carson Hocevar were entangled in multiple clashes through the course of the race.

Enfinger, 39, who missed out on the championship by a hair-thin margin, recently expressed his frustration with the state of racing that was on display last season. In a recent conversation with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the veteran driver said:

"The bosses are gonna give us all a sit-down. For the specifics of that, I don't really want to say or speculate on that stuff. Enough was maybe enough in Phoenix, and I think the bosses are going to sit us down."

While refraining from speculating on specific measures, Enfinger stressed the urgency of addressing the issues that marred the Truck Series finale in Phoenix. He said:

"Hopefully, we can all kind of get our act together, and that's not me throwing stones at anybody. I'm grouped in there. I mean, we're all guilty of it unfortunately at times. But yeah, that's a little bit of insight there from the driver's standpoint."

Grant Enfinger expects the sanctioning body to address driving style ahead of the Daytona race

Looking ahead to the Daytona race, Enfinger anticipates that NASCAR will take proactive steps to address driving styles and promote fair competition.

"I'm not saying that there is going to be certain punishments for certain activities. But it's got the bosses' attention in NASCAR, I would say that. So they are going to sit us down as a group of drivers and address it," Enfinger said.

He added:

"Now to what extent, I don't know. I can't tell you. I've been racing in the Truck Series for a while and this would be the first time of something like that."

After GMS Racing ceased its operation at the end of the 2023 season, Grant Enfinger is set to return to former team CR7 Motorsports. The 39-year-old will pilot the No. 9 Chevrolet Silverado.

Enfinger previously raced for CR7 Motorsports in 2021, before moving to GMS Racing. The latter was the same team he drove for when the Alabama native clinched the ARCA Menards Series Championship in 2015.