Erik Jones shares adorable snap of his ‘backup driver’ in latest IG update

Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones took to social media ahead of the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway and shared an adorable picture of his son, David Wayne Jones. As new parents, Erik and Holly have shared many adorable moments of their journey so far with fans on social media.

Erik Jones had been dating Holly since 2018 and married his longtime girlfriend in August 2023. Holly has been a supportive partner, actively participating in Erik's philanthropic endeavors (through the Erik Jones Foundation) and family life. The couple shares their home with a dog named Oscar and a rabbit named Biscuit.

The 28-year-old driver posted a picture on Instagram of his 4-month-old son wearing his fire suit and calling David his 'backup driver.' Jones simply captioned the post, saying,

"Backup driver."

Erik and Holly welcomed their first child, David, on November 27, 2024. Holly announced David's birth on social media, expressing gratitude for their healthy baby and excitement for introducing him to their pet Oscar.

"Thanksgiving looked a little different for us this year… David Wayne Jones was born 11/27 at 12:11 PM. Labor didn’t go exactly according to plan, but mom and baby are both good and healthy! Cannot wait to get home for Oscar to meet his new little brother."

Jones is currently in his ninth full-time season in the Cup Series and his fifth season with Legacy Motor Club. The team is co-owned by NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson. Previously, the team was called Richard Petty Motorsports when he joined it in 2021.

Erik Jones to drive a special throwback livery at Darlington

NASCAR will celebrate a Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway on April 6, 2025. The No. 43 Toyota Camry of Erik Jones will feature a special livery to pay tribute to the late John Andretti and raise awareness for colorectal cancer. This tribute is part of a collaboration between AdventHealth and Legacy Motor Club.

This initiative aligns with the work Jones has been trying to do over many years through the Erik Jones Foundation. One of the major goals of the foundation is to promote early cancer detection and care. The livery on the #43 Toyota in Darlington will resemble the design of the STP Pontiac that John Andretti raced during the 1998 season with Petty Enterprises.

John Andretti passed away in 2020, fighting colon cancer. Throughout his illness, Andretti was on a mission to spread awareness about the early detection of cancer. His efforts led to the formation of the 'CheckIt4Andretti' Foundation.

As a tribute to his contribution to fighting cancer, Jones's #43 Toyota will feature John Andretti's name on the side of the car and display the #CheckIt4Andretti hashtag on the bumper. The Erik Jones Foundation posted the following message on X:

"We’re proud to see Erik honor the legacy of John Andretti with this powerful throwback scheme. At EJF, early cancer detection and care are core to our mission. Moments like this remind us why."

Jones is currently sitting in the 23rd spot in the NCS drivers’ standings with 107 points to his name.

