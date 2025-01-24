Erik Jones' wife Holly Jones reveals son David is a Jade Avedisian fan in heartwarming IG update

Erik Jones’ wife Holly posted a picture of their son David Wayne Jones on her Instagram story. The newborn baby boy was seen with Jade Avedisian, a well-known dirt racer who made the headlines last year after becoming the first woman to win a national Midget title on the Xtreme Outlaw tour.

As Avedisian fed little David with her own hands, Holly clicked a photo of the heart-warming moment. Later, she uploaded it with the caption:

“David was a big @jade_avedisian fan today.”

(Source: Holly Jones/Instagram)

Erik Jones married his longtime girlfriend Holly Shelton on August 2, 2023. The couple welcomed David into the world on November 27, 2024. Announcing the big news through a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Holly wrote,

“Thanksgiving looked a little different for us this year...David Wayne Jones was born 11/27 at 12:11 PM. Labor didn't go exactly according to plan, but mom and baby are both good and healthy! Cannot wait to get home for Oscar (their dog) to meet his new little brother."

Erik Jones, a 28-year-old native of Michigan, is currently in his ninth season as a Cup Series driver, and fourth with Legacy Motor Club, owned by seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson. Known as Petty GMS Motorsports in the past, Legacy MC bagged its first victory through the hands of Jones in the 2022 Southern 500.

Jones won consecutive Rookie of the Year honors in the Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series in 2015, 2016 and 2017, respectively. He wrapped the 2024 season 28th in points with one top-5 and a pair of top-10s to his name. Paired with crew chief Dave Elenz, Jones will return behind the wheel of the No. 43 in 2025.

“We have a big 1 month old”- Erik Jones’ wife Holly rejoices as her toddler grows up

Becoming new parents is rewarding and challenging at the same time. Holly, a new mother, is slowly getting the hang of it. Thankfully, she is being coached by her sister and best friend Shelby Hartnett, who recently became a certified lactation consultant.

Needless to say, Holly loves watching her little one grow up. She is especially fond of his little smiles. Reflecting on how fulfilling her role as a mother has been to this day, Holly posted a few weeks ago,

“We have a big 1 month old! It’s been crazy to see how much David has grown and changed in such a short amount of time. This little fella loves taking baths, being talked to, smiling, and checking himself out in the mirror. We love you David!”

There is a lot on Holly’s plate this year, and the same goes for her husband. Besides carrying out his duties as a father, Jones is now preparing for his first race of the 2025 season, scheduled for Feb 2. He won the season-opening race back in 2020 at Daytona International Speedway. This year, the event will be held at the historic Bowman Gray Stadium.

Fans can watch Jones live on FOX from 8 pm ET onwards. Radio updates will also be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

