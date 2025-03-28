Erin Blaney discloses results from “coolest dog in Charlotte” competition

Erin Blaney, Ryan Blaney's sister, shared the results of the Coolest Dog in Charlotte competition she had entered. Her dog Frankie may not have won, but she said he's still "number 1 in my heart".

The competition is a fundraising program dedicated to improving the literacy rates of children in Charlotte, North Carolina. Blaney, 28, raised a tad over the $5,000 goal ($1 donation equals one vote) with Frankie.

Regardless, the daughter of former NASCAR driver Dave Blaney expressed gratitude for the opportunity and wrote on Instagram:

"Thank you for all of your amazing donations! We raised so much money for an awesome cause."

"I'm so thankful for such an amazing community! Frankie didn't come out on top but he's number 1 in my heart!" she added.

Erin Blaney's Instagram story - Source: @erinblaney on IG

Based on the leadership, Erin Blaney's dog Frankie ranked third with 5,104 votes. The winner, who appears to be an English Bulldog named Tank, crushed the competition with 13,403 votes, followed by Sage Daly with 9,000 votes.

The Kiwanis Club of Charlotte was able to raise over $36,000. The proceeds will be awarded to non-profit organizations in Charlotte.

As a third-placer, Frankie is deemed the "Third Coolest Dog in Charlotte" for 2025, as per the competition's website. Blaney's dog will attend photoshoots and be featured on WBT Radio, Kiwanis, and other partner websites. Moreover, the dog's name will be etched on the back of a special beer brewed by Suffolk Punch Brewing.

"Thank you because of how much I’ve grown": Erin Blaney on 28th birthday post on social media

Erin Blaney penned a heartwarming post as she celebrated her 28th birthday earlier this month. She reflected on having a "broken heart" last year, which helped her grow and approach life in a positive light.

In an Instagram post, Blaney wrote:

"If I wrote a letter to this past year, I wouldn’t know where to start. I would want to say I was mad because it definitely broke my heart. But I change my mind and say Thank You because of how much I’ve grown. Everything has been a blessing because it taught me grace. I now have so much color in my face🥰."

Her brother Ryan Blaney, meanwhile, tied the knot with long-time partner Gianna Tulio last December 2024. Blaney, who ranked second in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, held the wedding in Colorado with guests like Dale Earnhardt Jr., Bubba Wallace, and Austin Cindric.

In an interview with People Magazine, Gianna Tulio revealed that the couple postponed their honeymoon to around Easter. That could happen during the one-week break between the Bristol race on April 13 and the Talladega race on April 27.

So far, Ryan Blaney has been struggling to bring his No. 12 Ford Mustang to the finish line. The Team Penske driver is on a three-week DNF streak following an engine failure at Homestead-Miami Speedway last Sunday.

