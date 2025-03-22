Erin Blaney poses in black floral dress ahead of Ryan Blaney’s Homestead Cup Series race 

Erin Blaney, the sister of NASCAR driver, Ryan Blaney wore a black floral dress ahead of her brother’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The race is set to take place on Sunday, March 23.

Erin is Ryan Blaney’s younger sister and has gained recognition in the sport for her support of her brother. She began dating NASCAR driver William Byron in 2019. They were rumored to have split after four years of dating after both unfollowed each other on their social media in 2024. However, there has been no official confirmation from either party about the breakup. The daughter of the former NASCAR driver Dave Blaney, remains active on social media where she gives insights into her life supporting her brother’s NASCAR Cup Series career.

In her Instagram story, the younger Blaney wore a black floral outfit.

Screenshot via Instagram - @erinblaney

Ryan Blaney, the driver of the #12 for Team Penske, is in his 10th full season. The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship winner began his career in late-model racing and transitioned to NASCAR in 2012. Over his nine seasons, he has achieved 13 Cup Series wins. Blaney finished second in the standings in the 2024 season.

Blaney's performance this year has included notable finishes such as a second-place finish at the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray and a fourth-place finish at the Ambetter Health 400. The Team Penske driver is currently ranked seventh in the standings with 143 points. He has participated in seven races in the ongoing season, having achieved two top-five and four top-10 finishes.

Ryan Blaney's sister Erin Blaney made a bold birthday fashion statement

A week ago, Erin Blaney celebrated her birthday in style, showcasing a fashionable taupe one-shoulder top with ruffle detailing and a white lace skirt. She shared photos and videos of her celebration on Instagram, featuring her posing with a decorated cake and enjoying time with friends, expressing gratitude for personal growth despite challenges.

Erin's caption reflected on the past year, highlighting the lessons learned and embracing the blessings in her life. She captioned:

"If I wrote a letter to this past year, I wouldn’t know where to start. I would want to say I was mad because it definitely broke my heart. But I change my mind and say Thank You because of how much I’ve grown. Everything has been a blessing because it taught me grace. I now have so much color in my face! "

She conveyed a message of resilience and positivity, hinting at the challenges encountered lately. Her words emphasized her appreciation for the growth she has experienced, transforming what might have been viewed as setbacks into opportunities for personal development.

