  Erin Blaney posts adorable selfie wearing blue bikini top and a cowboy hat

Erin Blaney posts adorable selfie wearing blue bikini top and a cowboy hat

By Mayank Shukla
Modified Apr 02, 2025 19:57 GMT
Erin Blaney from her Instagram - Source: @erinblaney
Erin Blaney from her Instagram - Source: @erinblaney

Erin Blaney has posted a picture of herself wearing a blue bikini and a cowboy hat on Instagram. Not long ago, she had enrolled her dog in the “coolest dog in Charlotte” competition.

Erin Blaney is the youngest member of the Blaney racing family. Dave, her father is a former NASCAR Cup Series driver and her brother, Ryan Blaney, competes for Team Penske in the Cup Series. Erin is a lifestyle influencer and media personality. With her fan following from the connections to the iconic racing family and her support for her brother competing in the Cup Series, she has carved a niche for herself.

On Instagram, she posted:

summertime blues!
The second-generation driver, Ryan Blaney, began his NASCAR career in 2012 and quickly rose through the ranks achieving his first Truck Series victory at Iowa in 2012.

He moved up to Cup Series racing in 2014 after moving to Team Penske. Currently driving the #12 Ford for the team, Blaney reached the pinnacle of his career by winning the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

After six races in the current season, he ranks 10th in the standings with 193 points. He has secured one top-five finish and two top-10s so far.

Erin Blaney disclosed results from “coolest dog in Charlotte” competition

Erin Blaney entered her dog Frankie in the Coolest Dog in Charlotte competition, a fundraising program aimed at improving children's literacy rates. Despite not winning, Frankie secured third place, raising over $5,000 towards the cause. Erin expressed gratitude for the community's support and emphasized that Frankie remains "number 1 in my heart."

On Instagram, she wrote:

"Thank you for all of your amazing donations! We raised so much money for an awesome cause. I'm so thankful for such an amazing community! Frankie didn't come out on top but he's number 1 in my heart!"
Screenshot via Instagram - @erinblaney
Screenshot via Instagram - @erinblaney

The competition, organized by the Kiwanis Club of Charlotte, successfully raised over $36,000 for local non-profit organizations. Frankie's third-place finish earns him recognition as the "Third Coolest Dog in Charlotte" for 2025. This includes participation in photoshoots, features on various media platforms, and having his name etched on a special beer brewed by Suffolk Punch Brewing.

