"Every angle I see of this is worse than the last": NASCAR driver reacts to violent Cody Ware crash in Chicago

Cody Ware suffered from a horrific crash during the Grant Park 165 race at the Chicago Street Course on Sunday. NASCAR driver Anthony Alfredo took no time responding to the incident after seeing the different angles of the horrific crash. Ware lost the brakes on his car heading into turn 6 on the last lap of the race, resulting in the driver slamming into a tyre barrier.

The Rick Ware Racing team driver slammed hard into the tyre barriers at an estimated speed of 93 miles per hour, as per his onboard instruments and data. The 29-year-old driver was running 18th at the time of his crash and looked for a decent top-15 finish from the weekend. The No. 51 team had a disappointing weekend as they were ranked 26th after the DNF.

NASCAR driver Anthony Alfredo showed his concerns for Cody Ware after seeing the footage of his severe hit. He expressed his reactions after looking at the different angles of the crash on Social Media.

"Every angle I see of this is worse than the last. Such a violent crash. Praying Cody is alright." Anthony Alfredo wrote via X

It was pleasing to see that Cody Ware was all right and was able to walk away from the scene despite the severe hit. He has had a disappointing season this year and is currently ranked 36th in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings for this season. Ware will be back in action for the next race at the Sonoma Raceway on the coming weekend.

Cody Ware was surprised by the timing of the caution during the late stages of the Grant Park 165 race.

The Grant Park 165 race over the weekend had its fair share of drama, with Cody Ware slamming into the barriers at high speed during the last few laps of the event. The No. 51 car driver crashed into the barriers at turn 6 after facing an issue with the brakes of his car.

The bizarre part after the crash was that the caution flag was waved after almost 35 seconds of the wreck. This led to Shane Van Gisbergen taking the white flag and sealing his race victory without any need for overtime. The incident received criticism and backlash from the fans.

Cody Ware also expressed that he was surprised when asked about the time it took for the caution flags to be waved after the incident.

"Yeah, I mean, especially given the speed of how fast we were going into the barrier. Obviously, I’m not going anywhere; there’s not much I can do at that point. But obviously at that point I’m just focused on getting out of the car and getting to a safe spot.” Cody Ware said via Frontstretch

Ware also shared his frustration with the weekend and the season that he has had this year in the Cup Series. The fans were also unhappy with the experience and telecast that TNT provided during the race. TNT missed Ware's crash during the race and was criticised in comparison to the better-quality telecast provided by Amazon Prime.

