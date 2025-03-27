“Every dad’s dream”: Brad Keselowski shares heartfelt reaction to Clint Bowyer’s ‘favorite memory’ from 2018 Martinsville win 

Hours before the race weekend at Martinsville Speedway, NASCAR Legends on X posted a throwback moment of Clint Bowyer with his son at the Virginian short track. Just recently, NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski reacted to it.

Bowyer won the STP 500 at Martinsville back in 2018, which was also his second full season with Stewart-Haas Racing. He snapped a 190-race winless streak that year, bagging checkered flags at Martinsville and Michigan.

Remembering his win at Martinsville, NASCAR Legends posted,

“Clint Bowyer won the 2018 STP 500 at Martinsville seven years ago today. He got to celebrate the win with his son Cash.”

Cash, who is now 11 years old, competes under the Beginner Box Stock division. He ran three events last year at Millbridge Speedway, bagging P4 and P,3 but ended his season with a win in A Feature 1.

Recalling post-race celebrations with the budding speedster, Clint Bowyer wrote,

“Favourite memory!”

Brad Keselowski, also a father to three (soon to be four), knows how special it is to be able to celebrate in the victory lane with one’s family, especially kids. He commented on Bowyer’s post, writing,

“Every dad’s dream. Happy for you!”

Keselowski is the owner as well as a full-time driver for RFK Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. He is in his fourth season driving the No. 6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, with Jeremy Bullins as his crew chief. The racer is currently vying for his first win of the 2025 season.

Last week at Homestead, Brad Keselowski logged a P26 finish, picking up 11 points on the way. With no top-fives or top-10s this year, the Rochester Hills native sits 30th in the driver standings with 84 points to his name. Next up is the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway, scheduled for Sunday, March 30.

Kevin Harvick overviews Ty Gibbs and Brad Keselowski’s 2025 journey

On the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour Podcast, the former Cup Series champion let his thoughts known on how Ty Gibbs and Brad Keselowski’s seasons have been so far. None of them have a single top-10, let alone a top-five or a top-three.

“Definitely concerned for the 54 (driven by Gibbs), really concerned for the 6 car,” Harvick explained (via Yardbarker). “They have not qualified well. They’ve raced OK a few times. I think that’s probably as much as anything is Brad’s experience. So there are some good scenarios and some bad scenarios that we’ll just have to see how they develop.”

Keselowski’s highest finish this year has been a P11 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Gibbs, on the other hand, had a P16 finish at the season-opening Daytona 500.

“I think that’s Next Gen racing. I think that now is the time, and it’s different this year because we have an Easter break. I think that that off week is a really good time to see what you need to do to your team. You’re going to get a number of different styles of racetracks as we go through this,” Harvick added.

Kevin Harvick, Ty Gibbs, and Brad Keselowski were once contemporaries. However, Harvick retired in 2023, marking the end of his 23-year career of competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. He is now an analyst with FOX.

