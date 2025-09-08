“Every f*cking week it's the same sh*t”: Frustrated Christopher Bell snaps at his crew’s ‘good job’ remark after WWTR race

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell recently competed in the Enjoy Illinois 300 held at Gateway on Sunday, September 7, 2025. However, during the final lap of the race, Bell snapped and expressed his frustration at his crew chief despite securing a spot among the top ten drivers.The #20 Toyota Camry XSE driver qualified among the top ten drivers for the 240-lap main event. He began the race from P8 with a best lap time of 32.51 seconds and a top speed of 138.41 mph. Meanwhile, his teammate Denny Hamlin secured yet another pole position this season with a lead of 0.18 seconds over Bell.Christopher Bell maintained his spot well during the 300-mile race. He moved up a spot and finished stage one in P7, followed by two more spots in stage two, wrapping it in P5. However, things changed in the final stage of the Enjoy Illinois 300, and the #20 Toyota driver fell two spots, finishing the race in P7.Reflecting on the top-ten finish during the playoff race, Bell's crew stated:&quot;That's what we needed today. Take the pressure off next week. Good job, guys.&quot; [00:14 onwards]However, Christopher Bell was not happy with his team's strategy and snapped back at his crew. He said:&quot;We just f****ing ran seventh with the best car on the track! Every f****ing week it's the same sh*t! We're the last car to the pit road! I'm over it!&quot;All four Joe Gibbs Racing drivers wrapped the 300-mile race inside the top ten drivers on the grid. The #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver, Denny Hamlin, won his fifth race of this season. Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe ended up as the runner-up, followed by the #20 driver in P7 and Ty Gibbs in P10.&quot;The teams and the drivers have to take it seriously&quot;: Christopher Bell expressed his take on adding more road course races to the Cup Series scheduleEarlier this year, NASCAR driver Christopher Bell dominated the early 2025 season with his back-to-back wins and astonishing performance. Reflecting on that, he was featured in an interview with FrontStretch Media and expressed his perspective on adding more road course races to the Cup Series schedule.The JGR driver has secured one of three wins this season at a road course event. He won at the Circuit of the Americas race, the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, held on March 2, 2025. Despite beginning the race from P19, Bell took home the win, earning 42 points.&quot;I'm good with it... I like it. It's enough now where the teams and the drivers have to take it seriously. Before, whenever it was only Sonoma and Watkins Glen, you had a lot of teams that didn't take the road courses seriously and didn't put a lot of effort into it,&quot; stated Bell on adding new venues.Christopher Bell currently ranks 8th in the Cup Series points table with 2075 points to his credit. He has secured three wins, 15 top-ten finishes, nine top-five finishes, and one pole position in 28 starts this season.