"Every heartbreak was worth it": Samantha Busch's emotional reel celebrates daughter after overcoming two miscarriages

Samantha Busch recently shared a heartwarming video on social media. It showed Samantha and her two-year-old daughter Lennix in multiple sets of identical outfits, as the former recalled her struggles with pregnancy and IVF.

Samantha, the wife of two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and the mother of budding racer Brexton Busch, has always been open about the challenges the couple faced before Lennix's birth.

Samantha captioned the reel:

"Every heartbreak was worth it to bring you into our world 🧡."

She further wrote:

"Two failed cycles, two miscarriages, countless tears... This moment is an answered prayer."

The Richard Childress Racing driver and his wife welcomed their first child Brexton on May 18, 2015. Three years later, the couple took to Instagram on Thanksgiving Day and announced that they were expecting their second child, this time a daughter.

As reported by The People, Samantha had even prepared special Christmas cards for her near and dear ones to share the good news. Everything was going well until Samantha lost her unborn baby to a miscarriage just eight days later.

Lennix brought a wave of joy to Kyle and Samantha Busch as the couple welcomed her into the world in May 2022 via surrogacy.

Samantha Busch drops an update on her hair loss journey

A fan asked Samantha about her hair loss journey. Samantha has been suffering from hair loss since the beginning of 2023. However, the reason behind it is still unknown.

According to an Instagram post from last year, Samantha said:

"So about two months ago, I started noticing that my hair was shedding more rapidly. Then, it started falling out in clumps. I have had blood work done by an endocrinologist and really didn’t figure out much there."

In a recent Instagram story, Samantha revealed that her hair was growing back but the problem was that it was too short and would not lay down.

"Growing like crazy," said Samantha Busch reflecting on the current condition of her newly grown hair. "I actually filmed something this morning bc the problem now is it's too short and wiry and won't lay down!"

Samantha Busch on her hair-loss journey

Meanwhile, actions will resume as NASCAR makes a trip to California for the 16th race of the season; the Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. The 110-lap event will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and air live on FOX.

Kyle Busch will enter the race, eyeing his first victory of the season. His last victory came at last year's Enjoy Illinois 300. Currently, Busch stands 17th in the NASCAR Cup Series Driver's championship leaderboard with 348 points to his credit.