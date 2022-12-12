"Every time I get it, I’m so nervous" - Joey Logano reveals his worries about keeping up with NASCAR champion's tradition

2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano recently attended this year's annual NASCAR Awards in Nashville, where he spoke with media members about his season. The #22 Ford driver revealed his worries about keeping alive the tradition of the NASCAR Champion’s Diary.

One of the things Logano said he was most looking forward to as a Champion was the opportunity to read and contribute again to the Champion’s Diary. The Champion’s Diary is a tradition of creating a journal to put handwritten notes passed on yearly from champion to champion, each adding their own thoughts to the journal.

It is a closely guarded tradition and one that the Team Penske driver, who is now a two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion, wishes to contribute to once again.

Ahead of the NASCAR Awards ceremony, Logano said:

“Every time I get it, I’m so nervous. I’m like, don’t spill anything on this. Don’t lose it. It would suck to be the guy who loses the book. It would really be bad. I get nervous, I put it in the safe right away. I won’t see this for a year, that’s what I do.”

Joey Logano is yet to receive the book from Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson, who won the title in 2021. 12 years ago, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson started this tradition after winning his fifth Championship in 2010. He first left a message for 2011 champion Tony Stewart. Stewart passed the diary to the 2012 champion Brad Keselowski and the tradition continues till now.

“I can’t wait to read it again”- Joey Logano

Joey Logano, who won his first Cup Championship in 2018, also said that he can’t wait to read the Champions’ Diary again. He went on to say that it is very interesting to read as it’s a real secret that only Championship drivers know.

Logano said:

“I can’t wait to read it again. Some are kind of quick and simple, but it’s very interesting to read it and it’s cool because it’s a real secret. It’s kind of like an unwritten rule. You can’t take pictures of it and post it. It’s a thing that only the championship drivers know and have read and seen and heard the stories. It’s a cool thing."

Logano will be seen in action next year in the Cup Series in the preseason race Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum on February 5th.

