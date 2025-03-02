"Everybody is going to be learning": Tyler Reddick unsure over divebombs in newly redesigned COTA 

Tyler Reddick recently spoke about his strategy for an important point in Sunday's race at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA). The 23XI Racing driver won the pole for the road course race on Saturday (March 1), following which he shared his thoughts on his preparation for turn 1.

The turn 1 on the COTA racetrack is one of the most interesting corners in any venue on the NASCAR schedule. Heading into it, the racecars climb a 133 feet uphill ascent before entering a hard-braking zone that leads into the left turn of the turn 1. Because of the nature of this turn, that part of the racetrack is very prone to cars piling up and incidents ending races of multiple drivers at once.

But for his strategy going into turn 1, and whether he expects any dive bombs during the race, Tyler Reddick had a very clear response during the press conference:

"We’ll see. I think today will be very telling of what that’s going to look like in the Xfinity race later. I think you just have to be ready for someone to make a move anywhere around this race track. Today there were sports cars racing a little bit earlier – the sports car challenge was out there a little earlier today. I didn’t get to catch a lot of that as we were going over some things for practice. This layout is fairly new. I don’t know if there’s a lot of races that have been done on it. I think everybody is going to be learning." [6:10]

Reddick mentioned that the Xfinity cars going out there to race would be a matter of interest for the Cup drivers. The #45 driver said that it is a place where it's 'really hard' for the car on the outside to come out on top.

Tyler Reddick shares his thoughts on Bubba Wallace and Riley Herbst

During the press conference following him bagging the pole on Saturday, Tyler Reddick shared his thoughts on his teammate Bubba Wallace. It's worth mentioning that while Reddick took the starting spot for Sunday, Wallace secured the second spot, leading to a 1-2 result for 23XI Racing going into COTA.

Speaking about the #23 driver, Tyler Reddick said (via Speedway Digest):

"Certainly, he’s on the path to getting better at the road courses. He’s learning and if he keeps it up here soon, I’ll be having to try to battle him head-to-head for these poles. It’s been really nice to see his growth and him improve and embrace the way we have to do things and how we learn through our simulator program at Airspeed and in Salisbury. It’s just been nice to see those gains happen."

Reddick claimed that just like Bubba Wallace, their new teammate, Riley Herbst, would also go through the same process.

The 2024 regular season champion predicted 23XI's newest signing to learn and 'get better' as well.

