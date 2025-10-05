“Everybody’s got the same rules”: Connor Zilisch content with a dominant rookie season amid a highly criticized playoff format

  • NASCAR
By Mayank Shukla
Published Oct 05, 2025 17:46 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Charlotte ROVAL - Source: Imagn
Connor Zilisch (88) gets interviewed before a race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course - Source: Imagn

Connor Zilisch, the Dale Earnhardt Jr. prodigy, came clean about his view of the 2025 Xfinity Series before he takes the wheel in the Championship 4. He said that the final four won’t decide if the season was a success or not, but the 10 races that they won to get to the finals have already brought the “success” credentials to the team.

In 2025, Zilisch shone in his debut season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he represented JR Motorsports with the No. 88 car. After the end of the Round of 12, Zilisch has won the races on 10 occasions, been on pole position seven times, finished in the top five in 15 races, and in the top 10 in 17 races out of 25 starts. He won the Regular Season Championship and is through to the Round of 8 in the playoffs with 3,071 points.

Reflecting on his season, Connor Zilisch said:

"Yeah, I mean, I've told my entire group, you know, no matter what happens the next four races, you know, it isn't going to define our season. You know, would it, does that mean I'm not going to try to win the championship? No. You know, it's just, it's such a tough spot.
"You know, there's guys, I'm not even going to go down that road, but, you know, it's just, it's just the way it is and, you know, you have to accept that and everybody's got the same rules and everybody, you know, is in the same format. So, you know, regardless of how our season goes from here, you know, I wouldn't say that this season hasn't been a success."
Connor Zilisch's 2025 campaign has definitely faced some difficulties along the way. At Talladega, he was involved in a major crash, which left his back sore and required Kyle Larson to drive his car at Texas, where Larson won the race. On top of that, a crew chief's suspension after the incident at Nashville really put Zilisch's team to the test, but he kept going and scoring wins and important points in difficult times.

Connor Zilisch seizes Charlotte OT opportunity to clinch 10th NASCAR victory of the season

Connor Zilisch clinched his 10th Xfinity Series victory of the 2025 season by winning in overtime at the Charlotte Roval, extending his record for the most wins by a rookie in a single season. The JR Motorsports driver showcased his dominance by securing the pole, winning Stage 1, and leading 61 of the 68 laps in the race.

Zilisch managed to hold off Austin Green during a late-race caution and overtime finish, ultimately winning by a margin of 1.134 seconds.

“First in practice, qualified on the pole, led a lot of laps and came home with the win,” Connor Zilisch said, via NASCAR. “Feels really good to get 10 (wins), double digits is pretty awesome for my first year in this series. Now we just gotta go win the championship.”

The remainder of the top five featured Green, Sammy Smith, Kaz Grala, and Connor Mosack, while multiple JR Motorsports drivers finished inside the top 10.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
