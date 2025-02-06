“Everyday with you is a gift”: Kyle Petty shares a heartwarming birthday note for wife Morgan in recent IG update 

Kyle Petty recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday message for his wife, Morgan Petty. The former NASCAR driver posted a picture of Morgan along with a sweet caption, expressing his love and appreciation for her.

The Instagram post featured a photo of Morgan twirling in a wooden-floored room, wearing a colorful abstract-patterned skirt. The background and room where the photo was taken seem to have a rustic and earthy brown look. Petty captioned the post,

"Happy Birthday to my love. It’s your day but for me, every day with you is a gift."

Trending

Kyle Petty married Morgan Petty (formerly Morgan Castano) in 2015. The couple will celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary on December 12, 2024.

Morgan is the Executive Director of the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America, an initiative that raises funds for Victory Junction. This camp was co-founded by Pattie Petty, Kyle’s first wife, and is dedicated to helping children with chronic illnesses.

Born in 1985, Morgan is originally from Ohio and maintains a private life with minimal social media presence. She and Kyle share three children: Overton Owens, born in 2018, Colten Cable, and Davant Isley, who are four and two years old, respectively.

Kyle also has three other children from his first marriage, including Adam Petty, who tragically lost his life in a racing accident in 2000. His first marriage with Pattie Petty ended in 2012 after 33 years.

"Morgan got me the coolest present ever!- Kyle Petty expressed excitement over Morgan Petty's Christmas gift

Kyle Petty also shared another special moment on social media. On Christmas Eve, he posted a picture of a vintage racing jacket gifted to him by Morgan.

The off-white jacket featured Daytona Beach graphics, and a sewn NASCAR Winston Cup Series logo, which was used from the 1970s to the early 2000s. What made the gift even more special was that the jacket had never been worn before, making it a rare collectible. Sharing his excitement on social media, Petty wrote via his official X handle,

"Morgan got me the coolest present ever! Never been worn!"

Expand Tweet

The couple also celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary near the end of last year. The eight-time winner posted a heartfelt excerpt on his official handle to celebrate the occasion, writing,

“My world changed when we met. 9 years has passed too fast. But still today when I look at you it feels like I’m seeing you for the first time. You are my everything, Happy Anniversary.”

Expand Tweet

Petty, a former NASCAR Cup Series driver, competed between 1979 and 2008, finishing his career with Petty Enterprises. He now works as a broadcaster, appearing on pre and post-race shows for the Xfinity Series. In addition to that, he is also the Emeritus Chairman of Victory Junction, continuing his involvement in charitable efforts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback