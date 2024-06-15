“Everyone’s gone”: Denny Hamlin reacts to being the oldest JGR driver after Martin Truex Jr.’s retirement announcement

Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Denny Hamlin recently talked about being the oldest driver in NASCAR from the next Cup Series season onwards. With Martin Truex Jr.'s retirement announcement, his fellow teammate, #11 Hamlin, will become the oldest guard in the 2025 NASCAR season.

Ahead of the Iowa Corn 350 race at Iowa Speedway, the 43-year-old Hamlin reacted on being the sole driver left from the 2006 Rookie class of the NASCAR Cup Series. In 2006, Hamlin bagged the NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year award amongst other big names like Clint Bowyer, Reed Sorenson, J.J. Yeley, David Stremme, and Martin Truex Jr.

In a recent conversation, the #11 Hamlin said (via Frontstretch):

"It's interesting. There was such a big rookie class back in 2006 when we had Martin(Truex Jr.), Reed Sorenson, J.J. Yeley, David Stremme. You know everyone's gone and Martin(Truex Jr.) was just the barometer for success and speed when we were coming into the Cup Series. So it certainly doesn't feel like I'm the oldest but I guess when you kind of put it all in perspective and seeing these guys peel off it certainly feels it."

"But I don't know, my mind doesn't make me believe that I'm the oldest." Hamlin added [at 0:43].

Hamlin, the Florida native, is certainly proving his point about not feeling the oldest with his recent performances in the Cup Series. The #11 Toyota driver currently stands at P3 in the overall Cup Series standings with three wins. Hamlin also has seven top-fives and eight top-tens after 16 starts in the Cup Series season.

Denny Hamlin elaborates on Martin Truex Jr.'s racing skills

After Martin Truex Jr. announced his retirement, his JGR teammate Denny Hamlin spoke about Truex Jr.'s "natural ability" to perform well in the Cup Series races.

In the aforementioned conversation, #11 Hamlin elaborated on his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate by stating:

"He's(Truex Jr.) so respectful. He reminds me of Jimmy Johnson. He's so underrated as far as the natural ability to drive a car fast. I have to work tremendously hard week in week out to run the speed that Martin Truex (Jr.) runs week in week out. I have to work really hard to keep up with him."

"so I just think he's one of the most naturally gifted drivers that our Series has seen in quite some time," Hamlin added [at 3:15]

The 43-year-old Truex Jr. is heading towards the 17th race of the 2024 Cup Series season at Iowa Speedway on June 16. He now sits at P5 in the overall Cup Series standings with four top-fives and seven top-ten finishes so far.