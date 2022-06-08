"Everyone was upset with everybody" - Hailie Deegan does not pay much attention to fellow driver's anger after NASCAR Truck Series Race

Driving the #1 Ford F-150 for David Gilliland Racing, Hailie Deegan started from the rear of the field and posted her best finish of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on Saturday at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Things, however, got a bit hectic during a two-lap showdown at the end of Stage 2. Stewart Friesen, who ran most of the race in the top-5 at that point, suffered a flat tire after contact with Deegan. Friesen nearly drove her down into the grass that ran along the apron of the track and exemplified his displeasure with Deegan.

During the post-race interview, Deegan said that she doesn’t pay much attention to Friesen’s anger and summed up her day by saying:

“I think everyone was upset with everybody. Yeah. If there were at least ten trucks trying to wreck each other in a caution, it is the whole race it’s everybody.”

She continued by saying:

“It’s always someone new every race and stuff with everybody in the truck, it’s always you watch it, you could be dead last watching. You see about ten trucks trying to wreck each other under caution.”

“I had a lot of fun”- Hailie Deegan talks about her P15 finish at World Wide Technology Raceway

Hailie Deegan is one of the emerging drivers in stock car racing and she is learning from his mistakes to become a better driver. The 20-year-old, who finished 15th at the recent event, spoke about her outing at the 1.25-mile-long track, saying:

“It’s tough. Always a lot to overcome. And I feel like maybe sometimes I try to get too much out of it, and that’s where I make mistakes here and there. But trying to overcome those things that we’re facing, just bad luck, is what we’re dealing with. So I think that sometimes it may be going both yards and putting myself in positions like that. But honestly, I had a lot of fun. I felt like we had some of our best, some of our best laughs here at Gateway ever.”

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns next weekend for the DoorDash 250 at Sonoma Raceway. The action will go live at 7:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, June 11, 2022.

