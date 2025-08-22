“Everything in my career has been driven by fear”: Jimmie Johnson comes 100% clean on his mindset when he once quit NASCAR

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson was recently featured on former stock car racing driver Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast. During the interaction, Johnson opened up about the time when he transitioned from the Cup Series to the IndyCar Series.The #48 Chevy Camaro driver debuted in the Cup Series in 2001 with Hendrick Motorsports and landed a full-time seat in his sophomore season. He then competed for the team from 2002 to 2020, securing seven Cup Series championship titles and earning 83 wins. Then, in 2020, Johnson announced his retirement from full-time racing and competed in his final full-time season with HMS.Following his retirement from full-time stock car racing, Jimmie Johnson advanced to the IndyCar Series in 2020 with Chip Ganassi Racing. Recalling his switch to the series, Jimmie Johnson told Harvick he was motivated by &quot;fear&quot; and stated:&quot;What motivated me all those years was fear and fear, fear of failing, fear of waking up someday, and it was a dream. The fear that started all of this was the fear to be employed, right? when we're teenagers, how do I eat? Some how do I eat? Like everything in my career has been driven by fear, and that just takes a toll on you.&quot; [00:05 onwards]&quot;And when I stepped away, I didn't want to be driven by that anymore. I didn't like kind of who I was becoming in the way my headspace was during the course of the season, and living through those moments kids really helped to find that I'd realize and see, and I just didn't handle that rider. I wasn't thinking right. My head wasn't right, whatever it was,&quot; he added.Jimmie Johnson drove the #48 Dallara DW12 for Chip Ganassi Racing for two years in the IndyCar Series and finished his debut season in P26. Additionally, he secured his first top-five finish in the series at Iowa Speedway, claiming a P5 finish at the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 presented by Google on July 24, 2022.&quot;I didn't clean Maury out&quot;: When Jimmie Johnson addressed the claims of him sacking LMC's co-ownerIn February 2025, the former Hendrick Motorsports driver Jimmie Johnson sat down with NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass and denied the claims of forcing the co-owner of Legacy Motor Club out. Johnson shared his story and explained that the co-owner, Maury Gallagher, had different priorities in his life.After the introduction of a new minor investor, Kingthead Capital Management LLC, Jimmie Johnson acquired the majority stake of Legacy Motor Club. During the interview, the 49-year-old dismissed all the allegations and stated (via X):&quot;It might look that way, but, well, I guess maybe I'm reacting to cleaning house because it wasn't. I didn't clean Maury out.&quot; [00:07]Jimmie Johnson's team, Legacy Motor Club, fields two cars in the Cup Series with Toyota as its car manufacturer. John Hunter Nemechek pilots the #42 Toyota Camry XSE, and Erik Jones drives the #43 Camry. Jones currently ranks 23rd in the Cup Series points table with 472 points, followed by Nemechek in P26 with 459 points in 25 starts this season.