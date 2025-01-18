“Everything is so fast-paced”: Kenny Wallace shares his thoughts on modern NASCAR counting laps under caution

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace recently shared his thoughts on the changing landscape of stock car racing. Wallace outlined a comparison between how things happen in today’s day and age versus how they used to be in the "glory days."

Wallace retired from NASCAR in 2016 after a 25-year career across divisions. While he earned nine Xfinity Series wins, he never claimed victory in the Cup Series. Post-retirement, Wallace became an analyst for the sport and now hosts the 'Kenny Conversation' podcast.

Recently, the nine-time Xfinity Series race winner responded to a fan who had asked Wallace to share his thoughts on the counting of caution laps during the race.

"@Kenny_Wallace thoughts on laps counting under caution after each stage ends? IMO they should NOT count as they shorten the race" the fan asked on X.

Kenny Wallace pointed out how fans and viewers needed to be 'entertained differently today.'

"During the glory days cautions counted all the time for everything. During the glory days we ended races under caution. NASCAR would throw the checkered flag and the caution at the same time. People need to be entertained differently today because everything is so fast-paced and different .." he wrote on X.

For those new to NASCAR, the caution flag is a yellow flag waved from the starter's stand to signal a hazardous situation on the track. When the caution flag comes out, a pace car enters the track and leads the field at a safe, predetermined pace until the track is clear for racing again. Laps completed under caution are still counted, ensuring the race adheres to its predetermined lap count.

Meanwhile, the Cup Series is scheduled to run the pre-season Clash at the historic Bowman Gray Stadium. The broadcast will be available on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM at 8:00 PM ET on February 2.

"This ain't right" - Kenny Wallace claims NASCAR's new rules for Hélio Castroneves won't sit well with drivers

NASCAR has recently introduced several rule changes, including updates to the Damaged Vehicle Policy, stricter penalties for race manipulation, and clearer playoff waiver guidelines. The new Open Exemption Provisional Rule has generated significant buzz within the NASCAR community.

The update confirmed that four-time IndyCar Series runner-up Hélio Castroneves will compete as the 41st entry in the Daytona 500, joining the traditional 40-car lineup. However, Kenny Wallace expressed concerns, suggesting that the criteria for the new Open Exemption Provisional rule are 'a little vague.'

In episode 8 of the 'Herm and Schrader' podcast, Kenny Wallace said (via YouTube):

"What's a world-class driver? I mean, I don't know. That's a little vague, what a world-class driver is. But obviously, whatever in the hell it is, we know Helio is one of them." [15:00]

"I don't think the NASCAR drivers like it. But the problem is everybody loves Hélio. If it was somebody who was a bad guy, everybody will be up and arms like, 'Oh man.' This is Hélio, we love him but this ain't right," Kenny Wallace added.

The Great American Race is scheduled for February 16 at 2:30 PM ET. IndyCar driver Hélio Castroneves has teamed up with Wendy's for the Daytona 500, where he will pilot Trackhouse Racing's #91 Chevrolet.

